Merriam Webster defines a county fair as follows: "A fair usually held annually at a set location in a county, especially to exhibit local agricultural products and livestock." Rural and small-town Oklahomans of the late 1800s and 1900s viewed county and state fairs as an annual social ritual, but here and elsewhere in the U.S., the agricultural fair offered vocational education for adults and youth.
The Oklahoma Historical Society provided the following information about county and state fairs in Oklahoma.
Like the U.S., Indian Territory's main economic activities involved agriculture. Not surprisingly, farmers among the southeastern Indian nations, removed west in the 1830s, formed agricultural organizations. The Cherokee Agricultural Society in 1845 held the territory's first fair. The Cherokee Farmers' Club revived it in October 1870, and both men and women exhibited "articles of home manufacture." As noted by the Cherokee Advocate, the displays would "speak effectually for our National standing and progress for those of our white friends who have a mind to come." In September 1871, in Tahlequah, the Cherokee Agricultural Society, Rev. Stephen Foreman, president, held the second fair. Foreman won "best" for his Irish potatoes, apples, peaches, and fresh preserves; R. O. Ross for his saddle horse; Mrs. Eagle for cotton cloth; and Mrs. R. Ross for tatting.
The 1914 Smith-Lever Act established the Cooperative Extension Service – the vocational-education arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture – within each state's land-grant colleges, including Oklahoma Agricultural & Mechanical (now Oklahoma State University) and Colored Agricultural & Normal (now Langston University). The idea was to give agricultural research information directly to farmers and their families through interaction with county extension agents. By that time, many agents already served as judges at fairs and livestock competitions. The 1917 Smith-Hughes Act provided funding for Extension Service personnel to work more closely with 4-H (and later, Future Farmers of America and Future Homemakers of America) clubs. As a result, fairs increased in importance as an educational tool for rural youth.
No matter the size of the sponsoring community, the typical 20th-century fair has been made up of two kinds of activities. Educational offerings included livestock and crop exhibits and competitions; arts, crafts, and homemaking competitions; and youth and vocational activities. General entertainment included midways, rides, food, shows, and special events. All of those elements have been present in greater or lesser degree in the Oklahoma fair scene since the region was Indian Territory.
This year, we will have a Cherokee County Fair; however, it will be much different. We will be practicing the CDC guidelines and holding most events outdoors. A few events have been canceled due to the ability to social distance, but the fair will go on Sept. 8-14. Stop by the Extension office if you would like a fair book and tags to enter exhibits or simply pick up a schedule of events.
For more information about financial management, health and wellness, parenting or to schedule a program in the family and consumer sciences area, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
