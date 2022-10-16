COLUMN: Disposing of unwanted pesticides can be tricky

When pesticides become unusable, they are unwanted pesticides. Leftover pesticides with a limited shelf life may undergo changes, making them unusable. Pesticides get unusable when they are no longer registered in the state of Oklahoma. Pesticides can also be unusable from lost labels.
When buying pesticide, you accept responsibility for proper use, handling, storage, and disposal of said pesticide. It is illegal to bury, burn, or discard a pesticide or its container in a manner inconsistent with instructions found on the label.
Because of certain hazards associated with most unusable pesticides, disposal at a permitted hazardous waste facility is the appropriate disposal practice. Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry has scheduled two unwanted pesticides dropoffs this fall in Woodward and Muskogee. The dates are Nov. 16 at the Woodward County Fairgrounds and Nov. 17 at the Muskogee County Fairgrounds. The collections will run from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at both locations. Dealers are asked to pre-register with Stericycle through the OSU Pesticide Safety Education Program. Applicators, homeowners, farmers, and ranchers do not require pre-registration. There is no charge. The limit is 2,000 pounds per entity - liquid pesticide weighs about 10 pounds per gallon. Only pesticides will be taken at the sites.
If you are worried about pesticides leaking, place the container in a plastic bucket or Rubbermaid container if the container is 5 gallons or less. If you have items larger than 5 gallons and are questionable, contact Charles Luper with the OSU Pesticide Safety Education Program at 405-744-5808 for options.
Wear a long-sleeved shirt buttoned at the wrist, a pair of chemical-resistant gloves, preferably a chemically-resistant apron, rubber boots, goggles, and a hat. Try your best to prevent containers from shifting by bracing the containers while in the vehicle. To make cleanup easier, line the storage area of the vehicle with plastic sheeting. If possible, transport to the site in the back of a pickup or the trunk of a car. Avoid transporting pesticides with other passengers. If you are transporting liquid materials, carry absorbent materials, such as kitty litter, in case of spillage. You can still bring spilled materials to the collection site.
For more information, contact Charles Luper at 405-744-5808 or Ryan Williams at 405-522-5993.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
