COLUMN: Disposing of unwanted pesticides can be tricky

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...These conditions will kill plants and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to run in a slow steady stream. Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and tender vegetation. &&