It is undeniable that an election will come soon. Television ads, flyers in the mail, newspaper ads, a presidential debate and two town hall meetings broadcast simultaneously on different networks serve as constant reminders. From attack ads to state questions, information is everywhere and it is hard to separate fact from fiction.
Even though we may find ourselves in information overload, it is essential that we not lose sight of the rights and privileges we have as citizens of the United States of America. Voting is at the top of the list, so on Nov. 3, 2020, go vote. Vote in-person or take advantage of Oklahoma’s very safe and secure mail-in ballot procedures. The latter is a great way to make your voice heard in a COVID-19 environment.
Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution mentions voting. “The House of Representatives shall be composed of Members chosen every second Year by the People of the several States, and the Electors in each State shall have the Qualifications requisite for Electors of the most numerous Branch of the State Legislature.”
The Constitution simply mentions that representatives will be chosen every two years by “the people of several states.” Basically, the framers left it up to the states to determine who was eligible to vote. It seems that early on, voting was left to male property owners. In 1856, voting rights were expanded to include white men without property ownership.
History records that not everyone was treated equally in early voting laws and there were countless acts of discrimination based on race and gender. In 1870, the 15th Amendment passed, granting U.S. citizens the right to vote regardless of race.
In August, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Native Americans were granted the right to vote in 1924 with the Snyder Act, and the age of eligibility to vote was lowered to 18 with the 26th Amendment in 1971.
It was not until the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that federal law prohibited legal barriers at the state and local levels.
Northeastern State University’s primary purpose is to provide an outstanding education to our students. However, I believe we also have an obligation to teach citizenship and promote democracy. Each fall, we work hard to register voters. During Welcome Week, we introduce voter registration to all new freshmen and help them register to vote if they aren't already, or move their voter registration to their new address if they prefer.
We conduct several voter education programs on our campuses, including forums to review state questions that include proponent and opponent arguments. Over the past few weeks, we have been sending out information about absentee ballots and early voting. We also have a notary available to notarize absentee ballots for students. NSU was recently recognized by the Washington Monthly as one of the 2020 Best Colleges for Student Voting Honor Roll.
Growing up, my parents and grandparents always emphasized the importance of voting. They reminded me that soldiers have fought and died for us to have this privilege. “Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves and the only way they could do this is by not voting” – Franklin D. Roosevelt.
On Nov. 3, 2020, don’t give up your right to vote by not voting.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.