COLUMN: Don't take the easy way out for Valentine's Day

In case you are planning a special surprise for a loved one or a group of special people for Valentine's Day, what better way to celebrate than to prepare them a heart healthy meal.
Years ago large families couldn't afford to eat out. Now eating out is common place, and to many of us frequently eating out loses its special appeal. Sit-down restaurants or fast food establishments love to accommodate patrons, especially on holidays and this day is no different. Establishments with lots of cars will undoubtedly have customers lined up out the door, with a wait time of 30 minutes to an hour.
Have you ever thought about how a simple, but elegant meal, can be prepared at home? Simply, turn to the computer, search MyPlate.gov, click on MyPlate Kitchen and an array of recipes are at your fingertips.
You can decide your meal based on the course, nutrition focus, food groups, cooking equipment, cuisine, and finally, total cost.
That special Valentine's Day meal doesn't have to be a chicken breast or steak with a baked potato and green beans.
Try Cornish Game Hen roasted in the oven - for about an hour - topped with plum or peach preserves slightly coated on the skin the last 10 minutes of cooking, with sides of wild rice, steamed asparagus or snap peas, a romaine lettuce salad with sliced fresh oranges or cubed apple pieces topped with toasted almonds or walnuts and poppy seed dressing.
For dessert, serve sugar-free white chocolate pudding made with skim milk layered with low-sugar cherry pie filling in parfait glasses. Top with sugar-free, non-dairy whipped topping drizzled with chocolate syrup and topped with a dark chocolate kiss - containing antioxidants and only 20 calories. Beloved family members will be thrilled with this festive meal that didn't break the bank nor require an entire day in the kitchen.
Celebrating Valentine's Day doesn't have to be about food. There are so many other ways to show affection to the individuals in a person's life. Make a homemade card, instead of purchasing one; create a scrapbook of pictures that say "I Love You"; write a poem or a story that brings back memories from a special event; gather mementos of special opportunities of celebration, such as a back rub; a massage; a coupon for a night with friends, which has been pre-arranged; a manicure or pedicure; or even a gift coupon to a boutique store. The list is endless and these many gestures can be enjoyed weeks after that day of affection.
This year don't opt for the easy way out, spend a little time and put some thought into showing affection to those special people in your life by preparing a home cooked meal or homemade card.
For more information or to schedule a program in the family and consumer sciences area, contact Heather Winn, family and consumer sciences educator at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
