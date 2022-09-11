COLUMN: Eat healthy and save your bank account

There is no need to break the bank to eat healthy foods. Shopping wisely can easily stretch your budget and you can receive a healthy outcome.
People often believe eating healthy, including lots of fruits and vegetables, is beyond their budgets. However, there are many ways to stretch your grocery budget. For example, stock up on staples, such as beans, brown rice, oatmeal, and barley; check the sale ads to see what is on special and shop produce that is in season. Fresh produce tastes better and costs less when it's in season.
The best way to get recommended amounts of essential nutrients needed for health is to eat a well balanced diet containing a variety of foods and by following the USDA MyPlate, which can be found at http://www.myplate.gov.
Some healthy and inexpensive food choices that are important foods for daily health include: fruits - fresh, frozen, or canned in light juice - such as berries, oranges, grapefruits, bananas, apples, peaches, watermelon, pears, raisins, plums, and melons; vegetables - fresh, frozen, or canned with no salt added - such as spinach, tomato, broccoli, bell pepper, string beans, cauliflower, collards, romaine lettuce, carrots, sweet potatoes, and kale; grains include oatmeal, cold whole-grain breakfast cereal, whole-wheat, or whole-grain breads and crackers, whole-wheat pasta, brown rice, and popcorn; protein includes beef, chicken, pork, turkey, tuna, salmon, pinto or kidney beans, black-eyed peas, nuts, seeds, and peanut butter; dairy includes non-fat or low-fat milk, yogurt, and low-fat cheese; and non-dairy items, such as soy milk, soy yogurt, and soy cheese.
Remember to make the most of your dollar, be sure to buy fruits and vegetables that are in season. It is important to take the time and plan your meals and grocery lists. This will allow you to see the nutritional benefits and will also help your budget.
For more information about health, wellness and nutrition, family financial management, family relationships, or leadership and community development information contact Heather Winn, FCS educator at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
