Being mindful about the choices made while eating away from home can help prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes.
Eating well when you’re at home can be hard. But eating well when you’re away from home or ordering takeout can be difficult. Eating away from home can mean eating at a restaurant; grabbing fast food; ordering takeout; getting a snack from a vending machine; eating at a social event, or eating at your mom’s house.
There are many factors that affect our choices when we eat away from home. Some of these factors make it difficult for us to make healthy eating choices. Think about your experiences when you eat out. What makes it difficult for you to eat well when you eat away from home?
First, let’s focus on eating at restaurants. Developing healthy habits for eating at restaurants can be tough, but you can still enjoy eating out by creating routines that are healthier. Eating out less is one way to manage eating healthier meals, but you can also look for ways to make eating at restaurants work for you. The good news is almost every restaurant has options that can support your health goals. You just need to know where to look. Whether eating out is part of your regular routine or an occasional treat, there are plenty of healthy routines you can develop for eating out.
Look for some of the following words on the menu: baked, steamed, broiled, lighter choice, healthy choice, low-fat, grilled, light, whole grain. If you choose foods that fall into these descriptive categories, you are making healthy choices. Review the menu in advance if possible. Most restaurants have menus online. If so, then you can compare calories of menu items. If you plan to eat dessert, then select a healthier meal or ask for a to-go box and only eat half of the meal or share it with someone at your table.
Also, avoid foods higher in fat and calories by refraining from ordering appetizers. Words such as “cream sauce” or sauteed in butter will also indicate higher saturated fat. You can get a sense of portion sizes by looking around at the meals other people have ordered. What do you think you might try?
This information was included in our Prevent T2 class this week. Participants are improving their health and making changes to lose weight and get active. We completed 12 weeks of a 16-week course. We will continue to meet monthly for six more months. If you would like more information or to schedule a program locally contact Heather Winn, at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
