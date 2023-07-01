Anything that can be fried, stewed, boiled, baked, steamed, or poached can be cooked in a Dutch oven.
That includes bread, rolls, pies, pizza, roasts, and meatloaf. No wonder Dutch ovens have long been a favorite of camp cooks.
About 15 4-H members began the summer with a Dutch Oven Day Camp on June 20. They prepared a complete meal including Dutch oven chicken, Dutch oven pizza, hobo dinners, mac and cheese, brownies, cherry crisp, and roasted veggies to complete the evening meal. Then on Thursday members made arts and craft entries for the Cherokee County Fair. They learned how to tie dye, make pinch pots, made a flower plastic craft, and acrylic key chains, then went to Tahlequatics for the afternoon swim.
Approximately 36 members participated in three more day camps this week including horticulture in which the youth learned how to identify plants, trees, shrubs, flowers, and vegetables. Then members learned how to identify common weeds and how to press plants during the afternoon session. Cooking school number two included firecracker meatballs, saucy pork rice bowls, brushetta, fruit pizza, gulab jamun, and during the afternoon session they learned food preservation skills while making dill pickles and bread and butter pickles.
There will be one more day camp this summer in July. OHCE members and volunteers will be hosting a Sewing Day Camp on July 6 or 7 for 4-H members. If you would like for your youth to attend this day camp, contact the OSU Extension Office for more information. To schedule an educational program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, contact Heather Winn at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or email at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.