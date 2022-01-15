COLUMN: Elders must be aware of falling

A fall is when someone unintentionally goes to the ground. Tinnetti, Speechley and Ginter defined a fall as "an event which results in a person coming to rest unintentionally on the ground or lower level, not as a result of an intrinsic event - such as a stroke - or overwhelming hazard."
By 2030, one in five adults is projected to be over 65 years of age, according to the U. S. Census Bureau. Anyone age 65 and older is considered an older adult. It has been reported that older adults fall at least once a year. For most older adults, falls can result in injury. Injuries can include a sprained ankle, hip fracture and head injury. Falls can result in long term illness, including disability. Some falls require nursing home admission. Serious falls can result in death. You can prevent injury, illness and death by reducing falls risk.
Falls can cause injuries that affect quality of life. Fear of falling can also affect quality of life. Fear of falling may make people feel less confident. When someone does not feel confident, they may limit physical activity and social interactions. Health related costs due to falls are estimated to be around $20 billion annually.
Direct medical costs are defined as "all costs due to resource use that are completely attributable to the use of a health care intervention or illness." Direct costs can include health care interventions, follow-up costs, medication, interventions in ambulatory, inpatient and nursing care. Typical costs include: Emergency room visits, X-ray and Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Orthopedic doctor visits, Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Long-term care.
Understanding the causes of falls can help reduce risk. Falls may be caused by extrinsic or intrinsic factors. Extrinsic factors are related to the environment. For 50 to 80 percent of falls, at least one environmental risk factor is involved. Extrinsic factors can also be related to actions. Extrinsic factors can be on, above or below you:
• On you: Wearing worn out shoes, wearing shoes that do not fit, wearing pants that are too long.
• Above you: working under inadequate lighting.
• Below you: walking on slippery surfaces, tripping on an object, stepping on uneven surfaces. Extrinsic factors found in the home environment may include slipping or tripping inside and outside, books, magazines or papers on the floor, rocks, wet, icy or snowy surfaces, slippery floor, tripping on loose carpets and rugs, tripping on electrical cords, or falling over-crowded furniture.
Doing activities that might cause you to lose balance like reaching for items located on high shelves, falling off an unstable chair or using an unstable table for balance, falling out of a high bed, stumbling while using a low toilet seat, losing balance in the bathroom due to lack of rails near the toilet and shower, trying to maneuver using poor lighting.
Intrinsic factors are issues within individuals: These factors often have a physiological origin. Intrinsic factors can be associated with age related changes. Some examples include change in vision, loss of balance, change in muscle strength, or an increased fear of falling.
Intrinsic factors can include medical conditions. Individuals with certain medical conditions need more attention as they are prone to falling: Diabetes, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, stroke, arthritis, blood pressure, heart disease, or Vertigo. Medication is another intrinsic factor. Older individuals often take medications that might cause falls.
If you fall and are conscious, try to relax and take deep breaths. Try not to move too much for a moment. Determine if you can get up. If you can, first roll to your side.
Then slowly get up on your hands and knees. Crawl to a nearby chair or another stable object. Slowly rise and sit in the chair. If you cannot get up, ask others for help. Call 911. Wait for help in a comfortable position, if possible. Consider using a life alert system in the future.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
