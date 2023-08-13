While area youth prepare to show livestock and indoor exhibits at the Cherokee County Fair, local adults have been preparing indoor exhibits as well.
It’s not too late to think about entering exhibits, stop by the OSU Extension Office for a 2023 fair book. There is no cost to enter exhibits in the county fair and lots of categories to choose from to enter projects.
This year’s county fair begins on Wednesday, Sept. 6 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 9 at the newlivestock arenna in Tahlequah. Indoor exhibits are entered on Wednesday, Sept. 6, judged on Thursday, and open for fairgoers Thursday afternoon. Baked goods are entered on Sept. 7 before judging for the tasty treats to be hot out of the oven for the lucky judge.
Wednesday afternoon will feature a tractor driving contest, bicycle races, and the cat and dog show. Thursday afternoon will include a rabbit and poultry show, in addition to the turtle race. They’ll put all the terrapins under a box, then raise it up and the first to get outside the circle wins. There are categories for kids of all ages.
Friday is the 4-H Livestock Skills, Horticulture and Consumer Judging contests for the 4-H youth to show off their knowledge gained through their livestock and FCS project work. Youth can pick up a study guide to brush up on their judging skills anytime before the fair.
All the large livestock will be exhibited on Saturday beginning with swine followed by sheep, dairy, beef, and goats. The OHCE and 4-H fashion revue contests will also be held on Saturday. Due to popularity we will have another Consumer Savvy class in which participants complete a cost sheet for the outfit they enter in this particular class. Garments may be purchased second hand or on sale and the cost of the outfit will score points in this class. The horse show will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday to finish off the week-full of events.
If you are interested in participating in the Cherokee County Fair, you should stop by and pick up a fair book for the guidelines. For more information or to schedule a local educational program about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, or parenting education, contact Heather Winn at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or email at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
