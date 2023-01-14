COLUMN: Extension to host Co-Parenting for Resilience classes

Cherokee County Extension is offering its Co-Parenting for Resilience class for divorcing parents with minor children.
Parents who attend the class will gain a better idea of how their children are dealing with the divorce. They will also learn strategies and skills to help them work with their co-parent for the wellbeing of their children.
Divorce is life-changing for everyone in the family, including the children, and how the parents handle the divorce can make the experience better or worse for them. The class, based on the most up-to-date research in the marriage and family field, is taught by myself, Heather Winn, who has been trained to work with divorcing couples.
According to Oklahoma House Bill 2249, parents with children 18 years old or younger are required to attend a co-parenting class that relates to the impact of divorce on children.
Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension's Co-Parenting for Resilience has been taught for more than 20 years, meets all the requirements of the new state law, and has a long, strong track record of effectiveness. Developed by a multi-disciplinary team of researchers at OSU, the class uses a combination of lecture, discussion, video, and interactive activities to help parents figure out the best ways to help their children adjust to the divorce. Recent class evaluations show more than 90% of participants who attended the class reported learning new ways to effectively parent their children during and after the divorce.
The classes are usually held on the last Wednesday of the month in Cherokee County at the OSU Extension Office from 12:30-4:30 p.m. This month it will be held on Jan. 18, due to in-service. The cost to attend is $30. To register for Co-Parenting for Resilience or for more information about the class, including future class dates, contact the Cherokee County Extension office at 918-456-6163 or go to www.coparenting.okstate.edu.
To schedule a program locally, contact me at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
