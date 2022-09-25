COLUMN: Fall pests include grasshoppers, armyworms

Fall is here, but many insects are still active, especially on unseasonably warm days. A few pests of mention are fall armyworms and grasshoppers.
A popular fall pest found in lawns and wheat is the fall armyworm. This species will feed on a very wide variety of plants but prefers plants in the grass family. These caterpillars can get up to 1.5-inches long and have an inverted "Y" on their head.
The fall armyworm does not overwinter in Oklahoma. Instead, we are reinfested each year by adults that migrate northward from Texas or Mexico. One female can lay about 1,000 eggs in groups of 50 to 100. The moths are attracted to lights and may lay masses of eggs on nonhost plants, walls, clothes on lines, etc. Larvae are then present by early July. After feeding for two to three weeks, the larvae dig into the soil to pupate. A new generation of moths emerges about two weeks later.
This means we can see several generations within one season. Infested Bermuda takes on a frosted appearance due to window paning. If you are wanting to scout for these pests, then try looking for the caterpillars in the early morning or late evening when they are most active. If you notice three per square foot, then it would be best if you start considering control options.
Pyrethroids work well on fall armyworm if you catch them early when they are in the larvae stages. They become harder to control when they are adults.
Another popular fall pest is grasshoppers, specifically, the spur-throated grasshopper and the slant-faced grasshopper. Differential, two-striped and red-legged grasshoppers fall into the spur-throated category. All grasshoppers undergo gradual metamorphosis through three life stages, including egg, nymph, and adult. Eggs are laid during the fall in ditches, fencerows, shelterbelts, and weedy areas, as well as in harvested crop fields and pastures.
These eggs overwinter and then emerge in the spring. Nymphs will typically stay in one area as long as they have enough food and water to sustain themselves. Control efforts are recommended when grasshoppers are in the nymph stages. Adults are harder to control because they can fly for miles in search of new food sources. This new food source can be your garden where there is plenty of moisture and leaves available.
Visit OSU fact sheet EPP-7322 for more information on grasshopper control.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
