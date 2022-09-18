COLUMN: Fall time for bull-breeding soundness exams

The fall breeding season is near. If you have not assessed your bulls recently, the time to do so is upon us.
Contact your local large animal veterinarian and plan to see that your bulls of all ages pass a breeding soundness exam. By identifying potential male fertility problems, producers can reduce the risk of a less than optimum breeding season. If we have a return to late summer high temperatures, a late heat wave may reduce bull fertility for several weeks after the weather has moderated.
In addition, ask your veterinarian about the need for a trichomoniasis test. Trichomoniasis is a reproductive disease of cattle that will result in a large percentage of open cows at pregnancy checking time. If the bulls' feet need to be trimmed, this would be an excellent opportunity to get that done as well.
A Breeding Soundness Exam consists of the following:
• Physical exam. A bull needs to be able to move, see, and eat to successfully breed cows. A thorough physical exam evaluates the physical characteristics of a bull necessary for mobility in the pasture. If there has been a recent illness or injury then this may reduce sperm quantity and/or quality.
• Scrotal circumference. This measurement evaluates testicular size and health as well as estimates the bull's sperm-producing capacity. To pass a BSE, the bull must meet the minimum scrotal circumference measurements based on his age.
• Sperm motility. This ensures that the bull is producing enough motile sperm.
• Sperm morphology. This ensures the bull is producing sperm that are properly shaped and capable of fertilization.
Bulls that do not pass a breeding soundness exam will need to be replaced before the start of the breeding season. Purchase the replacement from a production sale or nearby seedstock producer as soon as possible. It is wise to move the bull to his new environment several weeks before breeding.
If the bull has been consuming a high energy, grain-based diet, this will give you time to gradually reduce the grain and increase the forage intake. The rumen will take some time to adjust to the forage-based diet that he will consume during the breeding season. A very sudden, steep decline in energy intake could cause a decrease in bull fertility. Therefore, a gradual change over several weeks will produce more positive results.
Bulls that will be placed together in multi-sire breeding pastures should be penned together for several weeks before the breeding season begins. Bulls will establish a social order. This needs to be settled before the first of the breeding season. We would prefer that cows are getting bred during the first part of the breeding season rather than bulls fighting each other.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
