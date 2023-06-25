June is National Fruit and Vegetable Month and with all the fresh garden produce in season you should fill up your plate and celebrate the importance of healthy eating.
A recent study indicated only 33% of adults consumed fruit two or more times a day and only 27% ate vegetables three or more times a day. In fact, in the 2008 State of the State’s Health Report Oklahomans ranked 50th in the consumption of fruits and vegetables.
Research proves fruits and vegetables are critical to promoting good health. Fruits and vegetables should be the foundation of a healthy diet. Most people need to double the amount of fruits and vegetables they eat every day. Each fruit and vegetable has a different complement of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytochemicals. Phytochemicals are natural plant compounds that have many health benefits and provide many of the bright colors in fruits and vegetables.
A plate of food that is colorful with fruits and vegetables is appealing to the eye and to the body. Fruits and vegetables provide a supply of phytochemicals and nutrients in healthy combinations. Vegetable and fruit salads are an easy way to add vegetables and fruits to a diet. A study in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association found those who ate salads, raw vegetables, and salad dressing consume considerably higher levels of vitamins C, E, B6 and folic acid. These are all key nutrients in promoting a healthy immune system.
Deeply colored fruits and vegetables provide a wide array of vitamins, minerals, fiber and phytochemicals your body needs to maintain good health and reduce the risk of disease. Because they are low in calories and high in fiber, fruits and vegetables are important in helping control weight. They are also a natural source of energy and give the body many nutrients needed to keep going.
The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that the number of daily servings of fruits and vegetables should be determined by one’s sex, age, and physical activity level. In general an adult should consume 3-1/2 to 6-1/2 cups of fruits and vegetables. A healthier diet, which includes more fruits and vegetables, low-fat dairy, and whole grains, is an essential part of the equation in reducing our overwhelming obesity rates.
So, why are Oklahomans not eating more fruits and vegetables? A couple possible barriers include the increasing cost of food, and limited access to fruits and vegetables. However, there was a recent reauthorization of the nutrition program called WIC that adds fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to the list of allowable grocery items. This is a huge step in access for low-income families to add healthy foods to their families’ diet.
Some farmers’ markets across the state also accept vouchers for the purchase of approved items. In Oklahoma, there are 11 farmers markets that accept the Oklahoma Access Card to purchase fresh, locally grown produce and other food items sold at the farmers market. Tahlequah and Stilwell Farmer’s Markets both accept Oklahoma Access Cards. For more information, ask your local DHS office or the Farmer’s Market participants how to utilize this program.
For other information about fruits and vegetables, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at http://www.fruitsandveggiesmatter.gov/.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.