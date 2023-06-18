=One of the most exciting times of the year is when the fireflies start to come out.
These small, flashing yellow lights in the evening are a great indicator that summer has arrived. Despite being called fireflies, these insects are not flies. They are actually considered beetles in the family Lampyridae. They’re harmless insects and feed on smaller insects, slugs, and worms.
Now how do they produce such a magical light show? The light is created by a chemical reaction that occurs called bioluminescence, allowing them to convert energy into light. Their flashing light is often referred to as cold light. Cold light means less than 20% of the light produced generates thermal radiation or heat. We see bioluminescence in a lot of marine life such as fish, bacteria, and jellies. Why do they light up? Their flashing lights help them to attract mates.
Even though both male and females produce light, most flashing fireflies are male. The pattern of their flashes lets the nearby females know what species of firefly they are.
Fireflies spend most of their lives as larvae. Eggs are laid in a moist place, such as the ground or leaf litter. After a couple of weeks the eggs will hatch and we’ve entered the larval stage.
During this stage of life fireflies will feed on soft bodied insects, such as caterpillars, worms, slugs, and so on. Fireflies will overwinter as larvae, and come next spring, they will continue to eat before they pupate. After pupating the adults will emerge, flash their lights, find a mate, and the cycle begins again.
Children love chasing after fireflies at night, and parents love having their kids tire themselves out before bed time. So how do we attract fireflies to our place? First and foremost, they want to enjoy being at your place, so create an environment that is suitable for them. Allowing vegetation to grow up by mowing less frequently is a great place to start.On the flip side of this you need to be aware that by allowing your grass to get tall you are making a more suitable environment for ticks and other insects to stay.
Since fireflies will lay their eggs in leaf litter, leaving your fall leaves can help in creating an environment that is more ideal for them.
Reducing the amount of light pollution can encourage fireflies to visit. This doesn’t mean you have to remove all the lights from your property, instead maybe you have your lights on a timer or use a motion sensor to reduce the amount of time the light is actually shining.
This allows the fireflies to better communicate with one another.
Finally, because fireflies are insects, using pesticides will decrease their numbers. Sometimes its hard to not use them so maybe incorporating some cultural or mechanical pest control options is a good way to reduce the amount of pesticides used on your property.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
