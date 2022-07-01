COLUMN: Fireworks safety

The Fourth of July can be a fun time with great memories. Before your family celebrates, make sure everyone knows about fireworks safety. If not handled properly, fireworks can cause burns and eye injuries in kids and adults. The best way to protect your family is to attend public fireworks displays, and leave the lighting to the professionals.
Be sure to check with your local police department to find out if, or when, you may light fireworks. If you get the thumbs up and can put on your own home fireworks display, keep the following safety tips in mind.
Kids should never play with fireworks. Things like firecrackers, rockets, and sparklers are dangerous. If you give kids sparklers, make sure they keep them outside and away from the face, clothing, and hair. Sparklers can reach 1,800 degrees — hot enough to melt gold.
Only purchase legal fireworks, and store them in a cool, dry place. Never try to make your own fireworks. Always use fireworks outside and have a bucket of water and a hose nearby in case of accidents.
Steer clear of others — fireworks have been known to backfire or shoot off in the wrong direction. Never throw or point fireworks at someone. Don't hold fireworks in your hand, or have any part of your body over them while lighting. Wear some sort of eye protection, and avoid carrying fireworks in your pocket — the friction could set them off.
Point fireworks away from homes, and keep away from brush and leaves and flammable substances. The National Fire Protection Association estimates that local fire departments respond to more than 50,000 fires caused by fireworks each year.
Light one firework at a time – not in glass or metal containers –, and never relight a “dud.” Soak all fireworks in a bucket of water before throwing them in the trash can. Don't allow kids to pick up pieces of fireworks after an event. Some may still be ignited and can explode at any time.
If a child is injured by fireworks, immediately go to a doctor or hospital. If an eye injury occurs, don't allow your child to touch or rub it, as this may cause even more damage. Immediately seek medical attention — your child's eyesight may depend on it. If it's a burn, remove clothing from the burned area and run cool, not cold, water over the burn. Do not use ice. Call your doctor immediately.
Last but not least, think about your pet. Animals have sensitive ears and can be extremely frightened or stressed on the Fourth of July. Keep pets indoors to reduce the risk that they'll run loose or get injured.
Fireworks are meant to be enjoyed, but you'll enjoy them much more knowing your family is safe. Take extra precautions this Fourth of July and your holiday will be a blast.
For more information or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health & wellness, parenting education, OHCE contact Heather Winn, at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
