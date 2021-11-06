COLUMN: Food, Fun 4-H brings generations together

Nothing brings family and friends together like sharing good food. In keeping with the spirit of generosity and gratitude, Oklahoma 4-Hers and youth third grade through 12th grade are invited to participate in the one-time Festive Food, Fun, 4-H.
Created during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food, Fun, 4-H program has been wildly successful, with hundreds of families finding themselves in the kitchen preparing themed main dishes, sides and desserts over the last 18 months.
Our Festive Food, Fun, 4-H program will operate similarly to the previous programs, but will feature a one-time mailing focusing on generosity and gratitude. We'll have recipes that can easily be shared or given as a gift this time of year. It won't be a complete meal like we've done in the past. We want participants to be thinking about ways they can say "thank you" or show appreciation to others, and possibly add a new food to their family's special meals.
Enrollment in Festive Food, Fun, 4-H will begin in November and details soon will be available on the Food, Fun, 4-H website and through the extension office as well. The mailing will include a recipe for soup in a jar, healthy snack/cereal mix, meatballs and more. Participants also will receive a special mailing to their mailboxes that will coincide with Festive Food, Fun, 4-H. In addition, members of the State Leadership Council will be submitting their favorite recipe or holiday tradition.
Supplemental information will include lessons about using the microwave, preventing burns while cooking, science experiments with the microwave, setting a festive table, mealtime manners, conversation starters, easy craft ideas and healthy holiday food swaps.
Food has long been a way for people to bond or show appreciation. This is an opportunity for participants to get in the kitchen with grandma or another family member and make a traditional family cookie recipe or experiment with a new one. You might even create a new family tradition. Not only does this event encourage family recipes to be passed from one generation to the next, but it also provides an opportunity for youth to forge connectivity with their elders and create memories.
Participants and their families can pick and choose which recipes and activities to try on a weekend or during the upcoming holiday season. For those who have participated in Food, Fun, 4-H in years past, enrollment is still required.
Food, Fun, 4-H has been highlighted by the National 4-H Council and is sponsored by a Walmart Healthy Habits Grant. For more information or to schedule a program in the family and consumer sciences area, contact Heather Winn, Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
