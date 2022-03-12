Giving a home-baked gift is a great way to show someone you care.
Every March is Bake and Take Month, a time to celebrate your everyday relationships with some delicious baked goods.
Bake and Take was created in 1971 to be an opportunity to revisit relationships with friends and family by baking and sharing treats.
Therefore, I thought I'd share some tips for baking success.
Allow time for family baking. Baking is a great way to spend some time with family and friends.
Turn off distractions of television, cell phones and your computer and get in the kitchen. Baking is a way to pass down family recipes and make traditions.
Bake something this month with a family member from a recipe handed down through generations and then share it with a neighbor, or friend.
You could also include the recipe with the item you are gifting.
Food safety is an important aspect of working in the kitchen. Be sure to wash hands and countertops before starting.
Wear an apron to prevent spreading germs and to also protect clothes. Those of you with long hair, be sure to use a hair tie to keep your hair out of the food or wear a hair net.
March is a transitional time for the weather, so if it's cold out roll-up long sleeves or put on a short sleeve shirt. Stay safe!
Before you start baking, be sure to read the recipe top to bottom. Whether you are preparing food for now or doing some home food preservation, it is important to read through the recipe to make sure you have all the ingredients you need and understand the process - recipe - before you begin.
Also, gather all the ingredients and equipment you need before you begin.
Be sure to use the right tools and measure correctly. Some of the first lessons I learned in baking was how to measure ingredients properly, like flour and shortening.
Pour liquids in a clear liquid measuring cup placed on the countertop and read at eye level.
Use standard dry measures for dry ingredients; and use measuring spoons for small amounts less than one quarter cup.
Some basic tips for the ingredients used in baking like butter and margarine, flour, and eggs include the following. Use butter or hard stick margarine, 80 percent fat, not a spread or reduced-fat product.
Stir dry ingredients and spoon into dry measuring cups and level with a flat-edged utensil. Only sift ingredients if the recipe specifies to pre-sift before measuring.
Avoid measuring ingredients over the mixing bowl to prevent mistakes. Large eggs are the standard size egg used in most home baking recipes. Make sure to take it one step at a time. First, gather ingredients. Do pre-preps for ingredients and equipment as needed.
Once you get your recipe prepared, you need to be sure the oven is ready. Most likely when you read the recipe to begin with it said to preheat the oven to a certain temperature.
However, before preheating, make sure the oven racks are in the right place for the pans that your recipe calls for.
Make sure to allow 10 minutes for the oven to preheat, and place pans in the oven so they do not touch each other or the oven sides. Don't place pans on racks directly below or above another pan. B
e sure to keep clean, dry oven mitts or hot pads close by and always have cooling racks ready. It is always a good idea to clean up during preparation and while the product bakes.
When the timer goes off your kitchen smells wonderful, and you can enjoy the relaxing aromas while partaking of the item you prepared.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
