COLUMN: Forms of season extension techniques in the garden

Traditional gardening is usually limited to growing food from the spring going into the fall.
Lately, people have been trying to experiment with different ways to extend the growing season, so they can harvest earlier in the spring season and later in the fall season.
This is achieved by modifying the environment to protect the plants from extreme heat, cold winds, winter weather, and even some common garden pests.
By using some season extension techniques, gardeners can harvest cool season crops later in the winter and plant their warm season crops earlier in the season.
It may seem a little strange to be talking about protecting our plants from cold weather when we are currently experiencing 100-degree heat.
BUT it is a useful thing to know about so you can plan ahead of time for the fall season or even the next spring growing season.
Allow yourself time to gather the proper materials and put together the structures.
For our educational garden, I am currently trying to figure out how to incorporate low tunnels into our garden, so we can try to grow lettuce and other leafy greens into the colder months.
There are many different season extension techniques.
A simple one is covering the soil with plastic mulch or other landscape fabrics.
Using black and clear plastic mulches will help warm up the soil so you can plant earlier, and white mulches will help cool the soil down during the warm midsummer months.
Both mulches help prevent weeds and can even help decrease water loss if done correctly.
If you are trying to reduce your plastic usage, then some places do offer paper mulches as an alternative.
This technique doesn't protect the plants itself, but rather helps the soil get to a warmer temperature so you can plant earlier.
Another form of season extension is low tunnels.
This helps protect the plants from wind, heavy storms, and can help keep pests from getting to your plants as well.
A clear polyethylene or other fabric is placed over the plants in the garden supported by a wire or plastic hoops.
Some form of ventilation is recommended to prevent excessively high temperatures.
For plants that need to be pollinated, this cover would have to be removed to allow pollinators to have access to the crop.
These season extension methods make use of the greenhouse effect to create growing environments more favorable than outdoor conditions.
In addition to overall enhancement of growing conditions, these methods also help protect plants from short term freezes or frosts, wind, hail, and heavy rains.
Sometimes the heat can be a little much, like what we're experiencing now, so if we use these techniques, we have to be mindful of the need for ventilation and when it is the right time to remove these structures, so we don't burn our plants.
Alternatively, you can replace the plastic material with a breathable shade cloth.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.