Eating carrots picked fresh from the garden or in a salad are great; however, you can also preserve them for winter months or enjoy them in your favorite mixed vegetables.
I will be teaching a home canning 101 workshop on Tuesday, July 18, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The workshop will be held at the Cherokee County Community Building. I will discuss the aspects of canning safety and provide information about basic food preservation. Participants will learn the process of using a hot water bath canner and a pressure canner through hands-on projects during the workshop. In fact, each person will prepare and leave with a jar of food that day.
Safe canning methods include the boiling hot water bath method, the atmospheric steam canner method, and the pressure canner method. Each method uses a different type of canner. Electric, multi-cooker appliances should not be used for canning. Water bath and atmospheric steam canners require little maintenance and are used for canning high acid foods, pickles, fruit spreads, and most tomato products.
Atmospheric steam canners can be used in place of water bath canners if the canning process time is 45 minutes or less. Water bath canners have fitted lids and removable perforated or shaped-wire racks. The canner must be deep enough that at least 1 to 2 inches of briskly boiling water covers the tops of jars during processing. All canners should be checked for signs of wear and corrosion on the body and lid.
Pressure canners, used for low-acid foods – vegetables – some tomato products, and meats, require deeper inspection. Pressure canners have a weighted gauge, a dial gauge, or both for indicating and regulating the pressure. The lid gaskets along with the gauges, petcocks, vents, and safety valves should be inspected. Pressure canners with dial gauges must be tested annually for accuracy. Gauges that read high cause under-processing and may result in unsafe food. Clostridium botulinum bacteria are the main reason why low-acid foods must be pressure canned to be safe. Home-canned foods are responsible for over 90% of all cases of food-borne botulism. Low readings cause over-processing.
Another important thing in food preservation is having a dial pressure gauge tested for accuracy. The OSU Extension Office provides the testing as a free service to the community. You may drop off your pressure canner gauge – either attached to the lid or not – for testing at 908 S. College Ave., from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For other information about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, or to schedule a program with the Family and Consumer Sciences educator, contact Heather Winn at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
