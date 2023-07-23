Last week participants of the Canning 101 class learned how to use the pressure canner and the hot water bath method for home food preservation.
I thought this also might be a good time to share information on freezing food for future use. Freezing is one of the easiest, most convenient, and least time-consuming ways to preserve foods at home. The extreme cold reduces the growth of microorganisms and slows down changes that cause spoilage and affect quality in food. The National Center for Home Food Preservation, hosted by the College of Family and Consumer Sciences at the University of Georgia, conducted a survey of home freezing practices. The survey revealed that 94.4% of respondents freeze some type of food for their families annually.
Plastic bags are the most frequently used packaging material for freezing food items. Other containers that are suitable for freezing fruits and vegetables are plastic freezer containers, or glass canning/freezing jars. Freezer foil and coated paper are also good for odd shaped foods. Don’t use paper cartons, like milk boxes or plastic containers that foods are packaged in for purchase, like yogurt, dips, and sour cream. They do not provide the quality needed for preserving quality food in the freezer.
Fruits should be washed and sorted before freezing. Do not freeze those that are not yet ripe or of poor quality. Allowing fruit to soak in water will cause loss of nutrients and flavor. Stem, pit, peel, or slice fruit as desired; prepare enough fruit for only a few packages at a time to prevent browning. Do not use galvanized equipment in direct contact with fruit, the acid in the fruit dissolves zinc, which can be harmful in large amounts.
There are several ways to pack fruit for freezing, such as a syrup pack, sugar pack, dry pack, or unsweetened pack. Most fruits have better texture and flavor if packed in sugar or syrup; however, sugar is not needed to preserve the fruit. Sugar syrups can be made by dissolving sugar in water completely, and then pouring it completely around and over fruit in the packed container. To make sugar packs, simply sprinkle sugar over the fruit and mix gently until the juice is drawn out and the sugar is dissolved. Dry packing works best with berries and smaller fruits that give good flavor without sugar.
Use vegetables at peak flavor and texture. Whenever possible, harvest in the morning and freeze within a few hours. Wash vegetables thoroughly in cold water and sort according to size for blanching and packing. Blanching, which is scalding vegetables in boiling water or steam for a short period of time, should be done to ensure highest frozen food quality and shelf life. Blanching stops the action of enzymes that can cause loss of flavor, color, and texture.
When packaging food space between the packed food and closure is necessary to allow for expansion as food freezes. Headspace recommendations can be found at the website listed below. All packaged food should be room temperature or cooler before putting in the freezer. Do not overload your freezer with too much warm food at one time. Quick freezing is best for frozen food quality. Spread the new packages around until they are frozen, then they can be stacked together if desired.
Be sure to label all foods with name of food, date, and type of pack. Most fruits and vegetables will remain high in quality for eight to 12 months. Longer storage will not make the food unfit for use, but may impair its quality. It is a good idea to post a list of the frozen foods with freezing dates near the freezer and check the packages off the list as they are removed.
For more information on home-preserving fruits and vegetables or for recipes, contact the National Center for Home Food Preservation at http://www.homefoodpreservation.com. For more information, or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, or OHCE, contact Heather Winn at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or email at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.