While some families enjoy leaving the Christmas tree up for as long as possible, others are ready to take it down and box up the ornaments for next year on Dec. 26. For those who may be tired of vacuuming up pine needles, don’t just toss the tree on the curb for recycling.Turn it into a natural bird feeder and shelter for the birds in the landscape.
Although the decorated tree certainly took center stage inside the home during the holidays, it can be a fun addition to the landscape as well. After the ornaments and lights are removed, leave the tree in the stand, or place it in a bucket of dirt, and set it outside. Not only will it provide a splash of color in the landscape, it will be a safe haven for birds. The tree will give them a place to hide from the cold as the branches will provide protection from the wind, rain, and snow. Not only can the tree provide a cozy habitat, it can be a source of food; it can be a place to hang strings of popcorn or cranberries birds can munch on. A fun after-Christmas family activity can be making edible ornaments for the tree.Gathersome pinecones and smear with peanut butter and roll in birdseed. Tie some colorful yarn to the top of the pinecone and hang it on the tree.
Another option is to string red or green grapes on pipe cleaners. Make a circle out of the pipe cleaners and they look like miniature wreaths. Slice up apples and hang them on the tree with ornament hooks or yarn. Once the birds have eaten the apples, they can use the yarn or string for nesting material.
If you have any leftover mesh bags, such as those that onions come in, fill those with chopped fruit and hang them on the tree. Wintertime can mean slim pickings for feathered friends, so any help you can provide is good for them. The landscape may be filled with chickadees, sparrows, cardinals, and other birds who are glad to find food and shelter.
For those who may not want to turn the old tree into a bird feeder, check with city officials about a tree recycling program. In many communities, trees are collected and turned into mulch. While the season can be short, families can extend the joy of the holidays with a Christmas tree bird feeder.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
