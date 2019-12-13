If you usually have a family game night, you can use holiday games during the month of December.
On the other hand, these games can also be a lot of fun for Christmas parties at a child's school or even at an adult party. There are several different games to choose from.
Christmas song games are a great option for livening up any event or get together. Rather than simply reciting traditional holiday songs, Christmas song games will require you to have fun when singing or playing.
One of the most popular Christmas song games is the picture game. In this game you look at pictures that offer clues to the title or lyrics of the song. Each team takes turns trying to identify the correct song to match the pictures. There is a scoring system with this game, and the team with the highest score wins.
If you like games that require you to act out, like charades, there is a Christmas game you are sure to enjoy. In this game, you take turns drawing the names of holiday songs or movie titles, and act out the song or movie for others to guess. There is a time limit and you are not allowed to talk when acting out your hints. However, if your teammates can guess what title you are acting out, you get a point.
A similar game would be Christmas Pictionary. You should create a list of Christmas items or phrases related to the holidays and take turns drawing on a large easel pad for the group to guess. The winning guesser gets to draw the next item or phrase.
Another fun game for Christmas parties is the humming song. Once again, you draw the title of a song that your team members must guess. However, in this game, you are required to hum a certain verse or chorus to the song. Your teammates have to guess based on the sounds you make. The team that guesses the most songs wins the game.
"Name that Carol" is like the TV game "Name that Tune." Begin playing one carol and players shout out the title as soon as they recognize it.
"Pin the nose on Rudolph" is similar to "pin the tail on the donkey." Create a reindeer on poster board and cut it out. Cut out red noses from shiny paper, one for each player. Blindfold each person one at a time, turn them around and let them try to stick the nose on Rudolph. Give a prize for the closest nose.
Another game to get family members up and moving, but not too much, is "Christmas Bows." To play this relay game, get an even number of players on each team. Team members make a chain by joining hand to wrist. The goal is to transfer 10 bows from a bucket at one end of the chain to a bucket at the other end of the chain while keeping hands and wrists joined. If a bow falls on the floor, team members must pick it up without dropping hands. If the hand chain is broken, all the bows must be returned to the beginning and the team must start over.
All of these games are sure to add a lot of fun to any holiday party.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
