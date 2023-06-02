Just because school is out for the summer doesn’t mean learning has to take a vacation too.
Take advantage of this time to help your children develop new skills in the garden. Gardening is enjoyable for all ages, but children especially will have a lot of fun and learn things that will be beneficial in all parts of their lives, such as responsibility, self-confidence, and creativity. They’ll also develop a love of nature and can get a better grasp on good nutrition by planting various fruits and vegetables.
To begin with, let older children be part of the planning and design of the garden. Keep in mind for children just starting out in gardening, it’s best to keep it simple. Give your kiddos their own small plot, or even simpler, a few containers on the patio. Let them go with you to the garden center to pick out starter plants. It’s always a good idea to begin with some fruits and vegetables you know they like, but don’t be afraid to branch out and let them grow some new things, too.
Sometimes children aren’t very receptive to trying new fruits and vegetables you bring home from the grocery store or farmers market, but they might get excited about trying new things if they grow their own garden. Children aren’t necessarily known for having a lot of patience either, so try to pick out a few fast-growing plants, such as sunflowers, corn, and pumpkins. This will help them quickly see the results of their efforts.
Something else to consider is using varieties of plants that have sensory and textural qualities. Woolly lamb’s ear and succulents, such as aloe vera, are great for touch. For taste, think about planting basil, strawberries, or cherry tomatoes. Sweet peas, jasmine, or lemon balm will pique the sense of smell. Brightly colored plants, such as daffodils or rainbow chard, are visually pleasing. For the sense of sound, consider corn, bamboo, or various grasses that rustle against each other in a gentle Oklahoma wind.
On June 14, 21, and 28, Jodie Parolini, extension educator, agriculture for the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office will be presenting a gardening short course. The first class is "Diggin’ Up Dirt" — a look at soil health. the second will be "Bug Off," a look at common garden pests, and "Tip Top Crops" — a look at crop growth, harvest, and storage.
Youth are welcome to attend with a parent. For more information about gardening or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, and OHCE, contact Heather Winn at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
