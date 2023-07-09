Garlic, Allium sativum, is a member of the amaryllis family, Amaryllidaceae, which also includes leeks, onions, and shallots. The garlic bulb, or head, is composed of four to 20 pungent bulblets commonly called cloves.
Fresh garlic cloves may be used raw or cooked and whole, minced, or crushed. Roasting garlic results in a fragrant, sweet flavor, different from other cooking methods. Preserve garlic by slicing or chopping and then drying with a dehydrator for garlic chips, garlic powder, or garlic salt. The papery skin is usually removed from garlic cloves before use. A quick way to peel garlic is to press firmly on the clove with the flat side of a knife until the clove and skin crack; the skin can then be easily removed. To peel cloves while keeping them intact, place the clove inside a silicone or rubber sheet formed into a tube and roll the heel of your hand against the top of the tube until the skin separates.
If you are interested in drying garlic, then follow these next recommendations. Dry only fresh, firm garlic cloves with no bruises. To prepare, separate and peel the cloves and cut them in half lengthwise. No additional pre-drying treatment is necessary. Follow the drying instructions supplied with your dehydrator or use the following method. Dry prepared cloves in a dehydrator at 140 degrees for two hours, then reduce heat to 130 degrees and continue drying for another four to six hours until brittle or crisp.
The clove halves should not be pliable but should break if bent. Pack dried garlic in an airtight container and store it at room temperature or in the freezer. If desired, make garlic salt from the dried garlic. To prepare, process dried garlic in a blender or food processor until fine. Add four parts salt to one part garlic powder and blend for one to two seconds. If blended longer, the salt will become too fine and will cake together in clumps.
Roasted garlic is sweet to the taste and delicious as a flavoring ingredient, a vegetable side dish, or on bread or crackers as an appetizer. To prepare roasted garlic, leave the head whole and cut off the tip of the head, exposing the cloves. Place the head in a baking dish or on aluminum foil, sprinkle with olive oil or pat with butter, and season with salt and pepper and fresh or dried thyme, if desired. Cover dish, or seal with foil, and bake at 350 degrees until very soft –about 45 minutes to 1 hour. The roasted cloves can be easily squeezed from their skins and spread with a knife.
If you would like to try some fresh garlic, Jodie Parolini grew some in our educational garden. We have harvested and cured the garlic, so it is ready to go. Stop by the OSU Extension Office if you would like a clove. To schedule an educational program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, contact Heather Winn at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or email at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
On another note, Aprons and Lace OHCE Family Issues Committee will be hosting a presentation by Mike Underwood, director, and Scott Pettus, deputy director, of Tahlequah-Cherokee County Emergency Management, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, at the Cherokee County Community Building. Underwood and Pettus plan to focus on the types of severe weather hazards that may occur in our community and how to identify the safest location to seek shelter should severe weather be imminent.
They will also provide information on how to develop a family communication plan, an emergency contact plan, and a family emergency kit. This is a free presentation and is open to the public.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
