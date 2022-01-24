COLUMN: Get out and vote 'yes' on Feb. 8

Tahlequah Public Schools will have a bond election on Feb. 8. If passed, there will be no tax increase and thousands of students and staff members will benefit from improved facilities.
There will be two propositions for voters to consider. Proposition No. 1 will be for $16,120,000. This proposition will include the renovation of Cherokee Elementary School. The renovations will include converting the old cafeteria into a new media center and nurse’s office, new main entrance addition, classroom and hallway renovations, new restrooms, new drives and paving, and electrical and fire alarm upgrades.
Greenwood Elementary School will be renovated as well. Greenwood renovations will include a new main entrance, construction of a storm shelter which will also house new special classrooms and a music classroom, classroom and hallway renovations, new drives and paving, and electrical and fire alarm upgrades. Also included will be money to renovate classrooms district-wide and we will be renovating all the restrooms at the high school.
We will construct a new indoor athletic facility near the baseball/softball complex, and we will be adding a turf playing surface to the field at the high school. We will also be upgrading and replacing our security cameras throughout the district and purchasing new school resource officer vehicles, student driver education vehicles, and maintenance department vehicles.
Proposition No. 2 will be for $450,000. This money will be used to purchase five new route buses for student transportation.
For more information on the bond, such as drawings, project list, and frequently asked questions visit our website at tahlequahschools.org or our TPS Facebook page. These projects will provide much-needed improvements for our students and staff that we would otherwise not be able to accomplish. We encourage everyone to go vote on Feb. 8.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
