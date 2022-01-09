COLUMN: Get out of your winter funk; it's time to dejunk

Are you living in clutter? Would you like to get organized?
Living a simple life is a good idea and takes up less space. If you are getting older and thinking about what "stuff" your children will want, then it is a good idea to get rid of your unnecessary stuff. If you have things that you don't need, but are still useful to someone, gift them. Otherwise, get rid of the extra "stuff" around your home.
What would life be like if we didn't have all this stuff? Our lives are filled with stuff: good stuff, bad stuff, little stuff, big stuff, useful stuff, junky stuff, and everyone's stuff. How is it that some people manage to keep things organized while others seem to have their stuff multiplying everywhere?
Almost everyone has treasured keepsakes from deceased relatives. Holding on to these items shows that we are paying our last respects to our loved ones by valuing and holding on to their "stuff." You may feel guilty if you don't want a family keepsake. Take stock of what you have and ask someone who is unbiased to help you out.
If you hate to get rid of anything, is it possible you're using your stuff for security? Start small--focus on one area of your home. Walk in like you've never seen the room before. What do you see? Just take a fifteen-minute approach so you're not overwhelmed. Focus on decluttering that room for fifteen minutes, then stop and do something you enjoy.
Take the 12-12-12 Challenge. A simple task of locating 12 items to throw away, 12 items to donate, and 12 items to be returned to their proper home can be a really fun and exciting way to quickly organize 36 things in your house.
Try the Oprah Winfrey Closet Hanger Experiment. While this idea didn't originate with Oprah, she was the one to help give it notoriety. To identify wardrobe pieces to clear out, hang all your clothes with the hangers in the reverse direction. After you wear an item, return it to the closet with the hanger facing the correct direction. After six months, you'll have a clear picture of which clothes you can easily discard. This experiment could also be applied to a number of clutter areas in your home - cleaners, toys, linens, tools, hobbies and craft items.
You might make a mistake and throw away something important, or the minute you throw something out, you need it.
There are very few things that are irreplaceable. Some areas where you might start are your closets, files, warranties, and instructions to all those household appliances you have purchased over the years.
To begin decluttering, ask yourself these questions: How did I get to this point? How much time do I have? How much do I have to get rid of? What is my plan? Where do things belong? And then, put things away!
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
