COLUMN: Getting read for the county fair

Merriam Webster defines a county fair as follows, "a fair usually held annually at a set location in a county, especially to exhibit local agricultural products and livestock."
Rural and small town Oklahomans of the late 1800s and 1900s viewed county and state fairs as an annual social ritual but here and elsewhere in the United States the agricultural fair typically offered vocational education for adults and youth.
The 1914 Smith-Lever Act established the Cooperative Extension Service - the vocational-education arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture - within each state's land-grant colleges, including Oklahoma Agricultural & Mechanical - now Oklahoma State University - and Colored Agricultural & Normal - now Langston University. The idea was to give agricultural research information directly to farmers and their families through interaction with county extension agents. By that time many agents already served as judges at fairs and livestock competitions. The 1917 Smith-Hughes Act provided funding for Extension Service personnel to work closely with 4-H - and later, Future Farmers of America and Future Homemakers of America - clubs. As a result, fairs increased in importance as an educational tool for rural youth.
No matter the size of the community, the typical county fair has two kinds of activities. Educational offerings including livestock and indoor exhibit competitions along with other activities. General entertainment included midways, rides, food, shows, and special events.
The Cherokee County Fair will be in a different location this year. It will be held in Tahlequah at the Cherokee County Community Building on Sept. 7-10. We will have indoor exhibits, livestock exhibits, tractor driving contest, a dog and cat show, turtle races, and bicycle races.
A common misconception is you must be a member of 4-H, FFA, or OHCE to enter exhibits. But adults and other youth may enter in open classes or categories. Joining a 4-H club or OHCE group is also something that the Extension office staff can assist with if you are interested in being part of either of those organizations. Stop by the office if you want to learn more about the fair, pick up a fair event schedule, or if you would like a fair book and tags to enter exhibits.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
