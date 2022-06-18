COLUMN: Getting ready for canning season

Gardens are growing, and that means that canning season is here, so time to get ready!
Having equipment ready and recipes selected before produce arrives helps assure a successful canning season. Choose recipes developed specifically for canning and come from research-based sources like the USDA Complete Guide to Canning, the National Center for Home Food Preservation, So Easy to Preserve. If you need assistance with a recipe, stop by the Extension office and I can help you. Recipes should be followed as written; canning is a science, not an art. Alterations to the recipes should not be made. Safe canning methods include the boiling water bath method, the atmospheric steam canner method, and pressure canner method. Each uses a different type of canner. Electric, multicooker appliances should not be used for canning.
Water bath and atmospheric steam canners require little maintenance and are used for high-acid foods, pickles, fruit spreads, and most tomato products. Atmospheric canners can be used in place of water bath canners as long as the process time is 45 minutes or less. Water bath canners have fitted lids and removable perforated or shaped-wire racks. The canner must be deep enough that at least 1 to 2 inches of boiling water covers the tops of jars during processing. All canners should be checked for signs of wear and corrosion on the body and lid.
Pressure canners, used for low-acid foods (vegetables), some tomato products, and meats, require deeper inspection. Pressure canners have a weighted gauge, a dial gauge, or both for regulating the pressure. The lid gaskets along with the gauges, petcocks, vents, and safety valves should be inspected. Canners with dial gauges must be tested annually. Gauges that read high cause under-processing and may result in unsafe food. Clostridium botulinum bacteria are the main reason low-acid foods must be pressure canned to be safe. Home-canned foods are responsible for over 90% of all cases of food-borne botulism. Low readings cause over-processing.
I have the equipment to test the accuracy of most dial-gauge canner brands such as Presto, National, Maid of Honor, and Magic Seal. National Presto Industries will also test gauges for free. Weighted or rocker-type pressure regulators do not require annual testing; the weights are not adjustable and usually maintain accuracy.
It is also important to inventory canning jars, lids, and ring bands. Mason-type jars specifically designed to withstand the heat necessary for home canning should be used. Check jars for rim nicks, blemishes and hairline scratches or cracks. Jars exhibiting any issues should not be used for canning; instead they can be recycled for dry food or pantry storage. Jar size plays a role in process time so the jar size called for in the recipe must be used. Two-piece lids are needed to seal the jars; the flat lid can only be used once while the ring band may be re-used unless it is rusty or dented. For best results, use recently manufactured flat lids from reputable manufacturers.
Other essential canning equipment to locate and check for safe use include funnel(s) for large- and narrow-mouth jars, jar lifter, racks, food mill, jelly bags, bubble popper tool, and headspace gauge. Make sure everyday kitchen items like tongs, ladles, strainers, colanders, cheese cloth, long handled spoons, and a slotted spoon are conveniently located. Also be aware that some canners cannot be used on glass stovetops and that a newly acquired electric range (since 2019) with coil burners may not allow consistent heat due UL858(60A) standards. A portable burner may be a suitable option provided NCHFP guidelines are considered.
Canning your own garden produce or farmers' market produce can be rewarding and a great way to save your food for later use. Be ready by planning and preparing now.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
