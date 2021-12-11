COLUMN: Gifting pets at Christmas not a good idea

Many kids have provided a Christmas wish list for their parents and grandparents. It is likely a few of those children have a kitten, puppy or some other type of furry friend on their list and hope to find it under the Christmas tree.
Dr. Elisabeth Giedt, director of Continuing Education, Extension and Community Engagement at the Center for Veterinary Health Sciences at OSU said, "While giving a pet as a gift is well intentioned by a family member or friend, it may not always be a welcomed idea."
Being the owner of a new kitten or puppy can be fun, but it's also stressful. The holiday season can be hectic for families and the added stress of a new pet may not be as exciting as a gift-giver would have hoped. Trying to house train a new pet during all the excitement of the holiday season can be difficult.
A better idea is to wrap a book about the pet of choice and give that instead of the animal itself, along with a certificate saying you will cover the cost of a future adoption. Offer to help select the new pet. Another idea is to wrap up a gift basket of animal necessities such as toys, collar, leash, treats, food or bedding. Be sure to clear this with the parents ahead of time, especially if the recipient is too young to take on the responsibility of pet ownership. The person giving the pet needs to keep in mind the long-term commitment required, both time wise and financially, for the new pet owner. Food, veterinary care, grooming expenses, toys, and the time to exercise, train and play with the animal may not fit into the new pet owner's schedule or budget.
Those who are ready to take on all the responsibilities of pet ownership should pick out their companion themselves. If you decide to give a pet as a gift, you could offer to go with the recipient to pick out the animal after the holidays, when the family has more time to commit to its love and care. This will help ensure the animal and new owner are a good fit. A poor fit could result in the animal being sent to a shelter or another home. And pets may suffer loneliness and neglect when their novelty has worn off because the new owner didn't want an animal to begin with.
When it comes to giving gifts, some families include pets they already have in the fun. Safety is the first thing to consider when selecting gifts for pets. Make sure the gift is non-toxic and does not contain small parts. Chew toys are a good option since they can help prevent periodontal disease in pets.
Toys that encourage exercise for the pet, as well as owner/pet interaction, also make great gifts. Pets can be a wonderful addition to a family and add a new level of love and affection when everyone accepts the new responsibilities of the animal.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.