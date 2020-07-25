From the days of primitive hunter-gatherer societies to modern day agricultural production, the fears that food supplies would be unable to keep up with population growth have plagued the minds of many. Despite this, the reality is that farmers have, in general, been able to increase production and keep pace with world population growth.
Initially, farming was expanded onto more and more land but by mid-20th century, food production and agricultural land use became independent. Since 1960, world population has more than doubled - from three billion to about 7.8 billion people; global food production has more than tripled; and agricultural land use has increased by less than 15 percent. This is due largely to agricultural science that has allowed farmers to produce more efficiently by using technology, better inputs, improved crop genetics, and better management practices.
While innovations have allowed much more food to be produced using slightly more land, popular opinion suggests there is growing concern regarding the sustainable use of natural resources - synthetic fertilizers, for example. What's more, there is also growing concern pertaining to global average temperatures, unreliable precipitation events, and extreme weather events.
Despite all the uncertainties that surround agricultural production - dwindling resources, unpredictable weather, etc. - food prices have significantly decreased over the past half-century as production growth has consistently exceeded demand growth. This spells good news on most accounts, but there is now something else to consider: global food trade vs. a pandemic.
Small farms of less than five acres make-up 84 percent of all agricultural land in use today, but they account for only one-third of global crop production. This means the other 67 percent of the world's food supply comes from just 16 percent of agricultural land. North and South America possess a lot of agricultural land and exist today as major agricultural exporters while other regions, such as North Africa and the Middle East, are major importers. Today, a handful of countries possess the majority of food exporting power and the rest of the world is literally their oyster as it must import food. It is a system that has been devised, specialized, and executed and is effective up until a global crisis strikes that threatens the global economy and trade market.
The United Nations speculates the virus could potentially push 132 million people into hunger by the end of 2020 because of the "intensifying vulnerabilities and inadequacies of global food systems." There is too much uncertainty in anything today to know for sure, but it is certain that lockdown and containment measures to attempt to control the spread of COVID-19 could pose a threat to global trade, as it has already. This means crop surpluses could go untraded, causing economic losses on one end and food shortages on the other end. It's a lose-lose for both parties involved.
Suffice it to say there are plenty of challenges facing the agriculture industry today. The virus is talked about daily and it is tough to get away from because someone - including me - is talking about it wherever you turn, but this is the shape of the world that we live in today. With political uncertainty, civil unrest, and a never-ending pandemic, it is easy to wonder, "What is there that is good in the world anymore?" - and the answer is "a lot."
So far, the sun is still rising in the morning, which means the plants can still grow- which means that you should plant a garden. If you have any additional resources at your disposal, put them into starting a garden for your family, because there is still plenty of growing season left and plenty of time to begin a fall garden. In doing this, you guarantee some food security for your family, as well as a new hobby that will help to clear your mind from all the negativity that surrounds us today.
As always, contact the OSU Extension office for information on how you can start your garden or with any other questions that you may have.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
