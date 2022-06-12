COLUMN: Grafting in vegetable crops helps preserve space

Grafting involves the combination of a desirable scion - the fruit-bearing part of the plant - with a root stock, or root mass that has certain qualities/resistance. When choosing a rootstock, we may choose for certain traits such as disease resistance, hardiness, drought tolerance, and so on.
Scions are chosen because there is something desirable about their fruits, whether they have higher yields, shorter production time, or vigorous growth. Grafted plants can have better resistance to soil-borne pathogens, drought and other environmental stresses, higher yield, increased desirable characteristics, and more vigorous vegetative growth. Soil-borne pathogens, such as fusarium wilt, monosporascus vine decline, phytophthora blight, root-knot nematode, and so on, can reduce yield and/or quality in vegetable production. These pathogens can be challenging to gardening because they can survive in the soil for years and years. Some pathogens not only affect one crop but can cause problems in many different species planted in your garden. This is where choosing a disease resistant rootstock comes in handy. By grafting a disease resistant rootstock to your favorite tomato variety, you decrease the chance of losing that crop to that certain disease.
Most research with grafting in vegetable crops is being done on solanaceous - tomatoes, peppers, etc. - and cucurbit plants, like watermelon. The main motivator for experimenting with grafting in these crops is to find an alternative to using chemical sprays for management of these diseases. If you are interested in up-to-date research going on in grafting vegetable crops, you can find information at http://www.graftingvegetables.org. Here, you find tables that cover research conducted on rootstocks and their characteristics.
However, there is a downside to using grafted transplants. The biggest one is that they are more expensive. Grafted transplants can be as much as four times more expensive when compared to non-grafted transplants. These expenses are to cover the cost of materials, skilled labor, and specialized facilities that are required to produce these grafted plants.
So, why would you consider using grafted transplants? If you lack land required for proper rotations and have diseases present in fields, grafting could be an option for you. About 95% of watermelons and oriental melons are grafted in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan because they lack the land to go through crop rotations to reduce disease. Now grafting in production is slowly gaining popularity in the U.S. due to the decreasing land availability and increasing interest.
Using grafted plants for vegetable production can be more expensive but can allow you to produce a higher-quality fruit less susceptible to diseases.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for OSU Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.