Have you ever thought about growing garlic at your own home but never knew how to get started?
Well first thing we need to do is test your soil. Garlic grows best in well-drained, moisture-retentive soil with pH between 6.0 and 7.0. Garlic requires a decent amount of Nitrogen, so based on the soil sample results, you could incorporate Urea before planting.
Now there are two different kinds of garlic you can plant; hard neck or soft neck. Hard neck garlic produces a flowering stalk, called a scape. Once the plant produces scapes that start to curl, feel free to remove them and add them to a dish. More mature scapes can be used in flower arrangements to add unique soft lines or small purple flowers to a design. Soft neck garlic typically lasts longer on the shelf and has more cloves per bulb.
To grow garlic we plant cloves anywhere from Sept. 1-Oct. 15. Planting at this time allows the plant to grow roots, but we will not see shoots until the spring season. Make sure when you plant cloves you have them facing the right direction – meaning the pointed part of the clove is facing upward. Space cloves 4-inches apart within the row and 12-inches apart in-between rows.
Plant cloves 2-inches deep in soil and cover bed with 3-to-4-inches of leaf or straw mulch. This helps keep the soil temperatures more constant during the winter and early spring, and it also helps suppress weeds. Make sure whatever mulch you use is not treated with herbicide to prevent unwanted damage to our garden plants.
We can harvest our garlic crop in early June the following year. Harvesting too early will result in small bulbs that do not have fully formed cloves. Harvesting too late will result in cloves popping out of bulbs. You can start harvesting when the lower leaves turn brown and when half or slightly more than half of the upper leaves remain green. Once pulled, knock off any large clumps of soil but do not rub to hard. We want to keep that top layer of skin on our garlic bulbs. To cure your freshly harvested garlic bulbs, place the plants in a warm, dry place with good air flow for three to four weeks. You can keep cloves from this crop to plant again in September if you enjoyed this harvest.
Cherokee County OSU Extension decided to try our hand at growing garlic, and this is how it went. To start off we removed all Bermuda grass from the planting area and took a soil sample to supplement nutrition. We didn’t order our garlic bulbs in time – they sell out quick – so we improvised and got some from the grocery store.
A few days before planting we separated the cloves out and sorted through to get the biggest cloves possible. We planted garlic on Sept. 19 in our sandy bed and covered it with approximately 3-inches of straw hay. We were able to rely on rainfall for the most part, but we did have to go out there and hand water a few times before it got too cold. We left it alone during the winter months and continued to supplement water once the weather got a little warmer. To see if it was ready for harvest we would pull one plant, cut it in half, and see if the cloves completely filled in their sections. We pulled our plants on June 16, and they are now being cured outside our office.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
