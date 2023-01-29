COLUMN: Growing microgreens can be cost-effective

Microgreens have gained popularity among consumers for their nutritional profile and high content of antioxidant compounds.
These tiny delicate greens add color, texture, and flavor to a variety of foods as a garnish or an ingredient. Microgreens can be expensive to purchase, but can be grown at home for a more cost-effective option. This is a great crop for urban gardeners who are limited on space, but still want the satisfaction of growing their own food.
To start your microgreen journey, lets start with our seed selection. Many seed companies have selections specifically devoted to microgreen production. Some companies even have premade mixes you can choose from, or you can make mixes yourself. If you choose seed that is not sold specifically for microgreens, be sure to use organic or non-treated seed. It is best to avoid pesticide treated seed because that treated seed coat could remain on the seedling and then be ingested.
Some common plants grown for microgreens include Arugula, Basil, Cilantro, Kale, Tatsoi, and many more. Microgreens can be grown in windowsills or on porches if grown for personal use. When planting most microgreens, you will want to sow seeds thickly. The seeding rates vary depending on germination rates, seed size, soil and air temperatures, and light in the growing environment. The goal is to produce as many seedlings as possible to maximize production without stretching the plants or creating disease issues. To grow microgreens on a larger scale, a protected structure like a greenhouse or a high tunnel is suggested.
Microgreens are commonly grown in 1020 or standard greenhouse trays, or 10- or 20-row seedling trays filled with soilless potting media. Seeds can be broadcast evenly over the area or be seeded by hand. A thin layer of vermiculite or soilless media can be placed over the broadcast seed. You can also grow microgreens on seeding mats. This allows for cleaner harvest when compared to soilless media.
Depending on what you decide to grow, you could be looking at production time around seven to 21 days from seedling to harvest. The ideal soil temperatures for germinating microgreen are 60-75 degrees. Ideal air temperatures are around 60-70 degrees. Microgreens can grow in less-than-ideal conditions because of their short growing period.
When harvesting microgreens, cut the seedling stems, leaving the roots behind. When harvesting take care to avoid getting bits of potting soil in the microgreens. Biting down on a chunk of perlite when you expect a crisp crunch is not the ideal experience.
Microgreens have a short post-harvest life. This means there can be a local demand if a market for microgreens exists. Restaurants would be the primary market, but microgreens can also be available at grocery stores or farmer's market. When growing microgreens, the planting and harvesting period requires the most labor from the gardener. To cut down on the harvest time, microgreens can be sold in clamshells with the plant still intact when using a seeding mat. If you are wanting more information on growing microgreens, then reach out to your local County Extension Office.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
