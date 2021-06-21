The legislative session’s conclusion quickly ushers in the final phase of building the budget for Northeastern State University. Although our budget prep work begins in February each year, we use placeholders for the “unknown” state appropriation. Generally, this allocation becomes known to us on Friday afternoon of the Memorial Day weekend.
In the spirit of optimism in what I hope is becoming a post-COVID-19 world, I am pleased to report that NSU received an increase of $755,341 in our state appropriation when comparing FY21 with FY22. Of this amount, $300,195 is unrestricted/undesignated and is based on meeting certain performance measurements. The balance, $455,146, is restricted/designated as follows: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Workforce, $100,000; Nursing Workforce, $146,813; and Teacher Education Shortage, $208,333.
STEM Workforce funds may be used to support the student pipeline for engineering and other high-demand STEM occupations. This can be accomplished by developing bachelor-level programs with an emphasis on software engineering and engineering technology, computer science, cybers, mathematics, data analytics, and other STEM fields. The funds can also be used for technology to increase access to online courses to expand access to STEM programs for students and advisement, mentoring and academic tutoring services to increase student success in engineering and STEM-related programs. We plan to use the funds, coupled with institutional dollars, to hire an additional faculty member and a lab manager to guide our efforts in creating an engineering degree.
Nursing Workforce funds are to be used for initiatives that increase capacity for nursing students and registered nurse degree production, such as the expansion of nursing faculty and nursing faculty retention. We plan to increase the number of nursing degrees by hiring an additional faculty member.
With our historic mission of preparing outstanding teachers, we plan to use the Teacher Education Shortage funding to accelerate the review of the existing curriculum to create opportunities for immersive experiences through STEM education. Our ultimate goal will be to enhance the experience and knowledge of teacher education students. Additionally, we want NSU graduates to succeed in traditional in-person, online and other virtual settings.
Let me quickly say how thankful we are to those responsible for passing appropriation bills that support students in Oklahoma higher education. Specifically, we acknowledge the leadership of Sens. Thompson and Pemberton and Reps. Wallace and McBride, along with Gov. Stitt. We are glad to receive funds to support high-demand areas in the professional workforce. I am guardedly optimistic that FY22 is the start of restoring some of the dollars that have been cut since 2016. For reference, NSU’s annual appropriation has been reduced by about $9.5 million over the past six years.
We are also pleased that $10.4 million was allocated to support a bond payment to address the $161 million backlog of the Endowed Chair Program. The public-private partnership program was approved by the Oklahoma Legislature in 1988 and is designed so when a donor gives $250,000 for an endowed chair, or $125,000 for an endowed professorship or $25,000 for an endowed lectureship, to a public college or university, the gift is matched by the state. NSU has four gifts in the queue that will be matched. Once matched, NSU will have 17 endowed chairs, professorships and lectureships. We are grateful to the private donors for their vision and generosity and the state for keeping its promise!
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.