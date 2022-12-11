COLUMN: Have a joyful travel season with your children

Before you hit the road or take to the sky, it is important to plan ahead so the trip will be less stressful for your family.
Holidays are a time for seeing family and friends, and for many this also means traveling long distances. Traveling can be a stressful event if children are involved. To help cut down on stress, proper planning can determine the difference between a joy to remember and a bad traveling experience.
The following ideas may help when traveling by vehicle to assist in making the adventure less hectic: Pack the car the night before. Early in the morning, carry your children from their beds to the car. They usually will snooze through the first gas station stop and allow you to get some serious mileage before breakfast. Have each child pack one bag and allow them to put what they want in it, but they must be responsible for carrying and keeping track of the contents.
For children who are still in car seats, put a diaper bag or duffel bag full of toys and books next to the seat where they can reach it easily. Make flexible seating assignments to keep peace in the car. Separate sides with a suitcase, box or bag in between the children. Be sure to stop often to stretch, run around, and play games.
Keep the music eclectic. It is best to keep the music neutral and compromise to find music everyone enjoys listening to. Give each child his or her own map, so they can see the path they are taking and can highlight the route.
If getting to your holiday destination requires flying, keep these things in mind: Pack food and toys. Try to pack favorite toys and snacks your children enjoy, to make up for the lack of options. Put identification on your children. Sometimes in a crowded and chaotic airport, it is possible to lose sight of a child. Write your name or stash a business card inside each child's travel pack or jacket. Inform your child to ask a police officer or uniformed airline employee for assistance and show the card, just in case of separation.
With the new flying restrictions make sure you are up-to-date on what the airline allows to be brought on board.
When traveling with family, it is important to be ready and willing to amuse children for a period of time. Bringing items to play with will assist in occupying them and aid in distractions. Holidays should be enjoyed and taking away the added stresses will allow your family to have a pleasant holiday traveling season.
For more information or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, or OHCE, contact Heather Winn at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
