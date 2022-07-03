COLUMN: Hazards of Prussic acid toxicity

Producers turning cattle out to pasture that has new forage growth this season should be aware of prussic acid toxicity.
Prussic acid toxicity is a condition that is fatal to livestock and commonly linked to the consumption of Johnson grass. In areas of Oklahoma that have recently gone through extreme drought conditions, ranchers are reporting cattle deaths with the culprit suspected to be prussic acid toxicity.
When temperatures rise and the ground dries out, certain plants in the sorghum family can become toxic and can kill cattle at a rapid rate. Under certain stressful conditions these sorghum plants can release hydrocyanic acid or prussic acid.
Then when the plant is damaged, by, say the chewing action of an animal, certain enzymes mix with the glucosides that are holding onto the hydrocyanic acid. Once ingested by an animal, the hydrocyanic acid is released into the rumen and then absorbed into the bloodstream.
Hydrocyanic acid doesn't prevent oxygen from being transported by hemoglobin, but it does prevent the body cells from receiving oxygen. This causes the blood to become saturated with oxygen that then cannot be absorbed by surrounding cells. Animals affected by prussic acid poisoning will have bright red blood just before and during death.
Young, growing plants contain more hydrocyanic acid than older more mature plants. Hydrocyanic acid tends to become more diluted in older plants, however it can still contain amounts of hydrocyanic acid. Hydrocyanic acid is more concentrated in the leaves than the stems, and the uppermost part of the leaves contain more when compared to the bottom leaves.
Some symptoms of prussic acid toxicity, include muscle tremors, increased respiration rate, excessive salivation, staggering, and convulsions. Producers should note that prussic acid levels are highest in leaves of younger plants and the uppermost leaves contain the most toxins. Stress from drought or frost can increase prussic acid, as well as fertilizing with high amounts of nitrogen. While Johnson grass is high in prussic acid, the toxicity of the other sorghum plants such as Piper Sudangrass is low.
A chart going over the prussic acid toxicity levels for the different varieties of sorghum grass can be found in the Oklahoma State University's PSS-2904 fact sheet.
If a producer notices signs of prussic acid toxicity in their animals, they should remove all unaffected animals to a new pasture and contact their veterinarian. Sick animals can recover if given proper medical treatment as soon as possible.
To prevent prussic acid toxicity, be sure to take soil samples and fertilize accordingly, try to graze more mature plants, rotate pastures to keep cattle from consuming lush regrowth, and try releasing one or two cows into a pasture and observe for problems before turning in all cattle.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.