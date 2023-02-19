COLUMN: Heart disease is not just for men

While many women focus on little candy hearts with cute sayings printed on them, or large heart-shaped boxes filled with delicious chocolates, they should take note of February as Heart Health Month and concentrate on their heart health.
Contrary to popular belief, heart disease is not just a man's disease.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in every five deaths in women during 2020 was due to heart disease. Heart disease is something all women need to take seriously.
Risk factors are conditions or habits that make a person more likely to develop a disease. Some of these factors within a person's control include cigarette smoking, high blood cholesterol, being overweight, physical inactivity, and diabetes.
There are some risk factors that are beyond your control and can't be changed. These include age and a family history of early heart disease.
Protecting your heart can be as simple as taking a brisk walk on a regular basis or getting the support needed to maintain a healthy weight. However, it is imperative to keep in mind that doing one healthy thing will not take care of the risk of heart disease. For example, some may believe if they walk or swim on a regular basis, they can still smoke. This will not work.
To properly protect your heart, you must make changes that address each and every one of the risk factors you may have. Just because you have only one or two risk factors for heart disease does not make you safe.
Having just one risk factor can double your chances of developing heart disease. Having more than one risk factor is extremely serious because each risk factor can worsen the effects of other factors. Two risk factors increase the chances of developing heart disease fourfold. Your risk is more than tenfold with three or more risk factors.
About half of middle-aged women already have at least one heart disease risk factor, and about a third of this population has one changeable risk factor. In addition, 17% of women ages 40-60 have three or more modifiable risk factors.
Lifestyle changes are a key way to lessen these factors. However, making lifestyle changes tend to have a longer-lasting success rate if they are made gradually and one at a time.
As we celebrate Heart Health Month, take some time to think about steps you can take to reduce your risk factors for heart disease.
For more information on clutter or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health, wellness, parenting education, or OHCE, contact Heather Winn at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
