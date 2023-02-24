COLUMN: Heart health is important for financial health

According to a 2016 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States someone has a heart attack every 34 seconds and every 60 seconds, someone dies from a heart disease-related event.
The direct and indirect costs of heart disease totals more than $320 billion, which includes health expenditures and lost productivity. Sunday, Feb. 26 is the last Sunday of American Heart Month, so I thought I would prepare one more column addressing heart health.
Preparing meals at home can be more nutritious than eating out -- and less expensive. Look for fresh produce on special at a local grocery store or farmer's market. Some larger discount stores offer produce at even lower prices.
Just try to be selective in choosing the best quality available. Fresh is best, but frozen vegetables without additives are an alternative. For those who live alone and worry fresh food may spoil before it's used, canned fruits and vegetables are another option.
Paying attention to food labels will help with good nutrition goals. Consider selecting fruit canned in its own juices, not in sugary syrup. Fresh fish or lean meats are good protein selections, and occasionally using rice and beans as menu ingredients will supply protein while reducing costs.
You should shop for success. Try to maximize grocery shopping around the perimeter of the store to find produce, meats, and minimally processed foods. Processed packaged foods with higher salt, sugar, and fat content -- and fewer nutrients -- tend to be on center store shelves and in the freezer. Despite what some say, you can eat healthier, unprocessed foods on a budget.
Remember the saying, "It's a marathon, not a sprint." That's certainly true for starting a new approach to eating, nutrition experts say. Try to think of the undertaking as a gradual lifestyle change, not a crash course, and set realistic goals toward achieving heart health.
In fast-food society where dining out is common, it can be easier to add healthy food to your diet rather than take something away.
Choose something simple, something that you know you can achieve -- and start small. Many Americans don't eat enough fruits and vegetables, so consider adding a piece or two of fruit each day. It's fairly easy and may help you gradually shift away from bad habits and toward healthier eating.
Preparing meals at home and starting small can improve your heart health and your financial health. If you start small and keep improving you will feel better and so will your wallet.
Continue to challenge yourself to be more health conscious for you and your finances.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
