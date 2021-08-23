COLUMN: HEERF: A lifeline for students

Over the past 18 months, COVID-19 has taught us many unwanted lessons. Regardless of how you feel or what you believe about the virus, it has changed life as we know it, and mostly in negative ways.
Northeastern State University's efforts to address these rapid changes began in earnest on March 11, 2020. During this time, I have searched for the elusive silver lining, or at least a thread of what may become a silver lining in the future.
Retrospectively, the thread of a silver lining manifested itself as a lifeline for students through what is commonly referred to as the CARES Act. The funds specific to higher education came to NSU under the umbrella of Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds. I will come back to HEERF, but first, I want to refocus on our students.
The average person often thinks of college students as almost carefree young people between 18 and 24 years old whom their parents financially support. Certainly, we have students who fit this description, but we also have a larger number of students with greater responsibilities and challenges. Many of our students are older, married, married with children, single parents, are caregivers for other family members, and have significant financial obligations that they meet through part-time and full-time jobs. They often work in restaurants, retail settings, and big box stores. I suspect many of you know some of these students based on where you shop, eat or seek services.
When COVID-19 forced the closing of much of the small retail and service sector jobs, our students were suddenly thrust into unforeseeable financial hardships - dire straits. Like many of you, they wondered how they would pay rent, make car payments, buy groceries, find child care, and stay healthy. These struggles were compounded for those who provide care and support for their extended families.
I have talked with many students who absolutely did not know what they would do to survive. Some had no place to go. Sadly, some were thrust into a situation where they thought they would have to leave our great university because they could not afford to live and go to school at the same time.
Fortunately, in April 2020, we received our first of three separate HEERF disbursements explicitly dedicated to helping students - a lifeline. We have also received "institutional" funds based on a formula allocation process. I may address these funds in a future column. The April allocation for students was $2.8 million. Through a structured process, we determined 4,503 students were eligible for relief, of which 4,037 certified their needs.
In January 2021, we received the second disbursement of $2.8 million. Under expanded need criteria, we found that 6,175 students had unmet needs, and 4,465 of them certified their needs. The third disbursement of $9.1 million came to NSU in May 2021. These funds must be awarded by May 2022. Over the summer semester, we found that 2,745 students meet the eligibility criteria, of which 2,119 authenticated their unmet need, and we awarded $936,950. We will award the remaining $8.1 million to our students during the coming fall and spring semesters.
Simple math will show that to date, 10,621 duplicated students received much-needed assistance for a total amount of $6,536,950. They were able to meet their living expenses, and several students used the funds to pay the outstanding balance of their tuition and fees, erasing the debt they owed to NSU.
The formality of HEERF dollars doesn't tell the human story. The bottom line, these dollars touched thousands of lives in positive ways. I hope and pray in a post-C19 world, whenever it comes, these students and their families experience the silver lining of a wonderful, healthy and successful life.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
