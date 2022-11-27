COLUMN: Highly pathogenic avian influenza can be fatal to domestic birds

Highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, is a rapidly spreading viral disease that can infect many types of birds. Flock owners, should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. The virus can spread through droppings or nasal discharge, which can contaminate dust and soil. HPAI can travel in wild birds without appearing sick, but is often fatal to domestic bird populations.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. But when handling birds with HPAI, or are suspected to have it, wear personal protective equipment. Prevent contact with wild birds, especially waterfowl. If you have water on your properties, consider using wire grids, predator decoys, and scare devices to keep waterfowl away from ponds or basins. Move them often so that wild birds do not get used to it. Refrain from visiting other poultry operation locations. If you have to visit other sites, then prevent the spread by cleaning and disinfecting wheels on vehicles and any equipment. Restrict visitor access; disinfect footwear before entering a barn or coop; fix holes in roofs, screens, and walls of barns or coops; wash hands with soap and water before and after handling birds; reduce availability of food, water, and other nesting areas for wild birds; and birds that have been near other poultry should be quarantined for at least 14 days.
Birds affected exhibit a lack of energy and appetite, difficulty breathing, or coughing, sneezing, and/or runny nose. Egg production could decrease or produce softer or thin shelled or misshapen eggs. Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb wattles, and hocks, as well as purple or blue discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs could also indicate HPAI. If poultry owners suspect HPAI, they should contact: Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at 405-744-6623; ODAFF State Veterinarian Rod Hall at 405-522-6141; your local veterinarian; or the local County Extension educator.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
