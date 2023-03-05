COLUMN: History links us to past, guides us to future

Whether in Oklahoma or North Carolina, Cherokee people are born and grow up in the midst of Mississippian Mound Builders’ cultural sites. In the early Cherokee homeland east of the Mississippi, Cherokees have lived by Nikwasi Mound, Kituwah Mound and more than a dozen other impressive early prehistoric sites.
Cherokees who were later forced west of the Mississippi River found a homeland similar to the one they had enjoyed in the East. Clear water streams, rock ledges, familiar plants, seasonal changes, as well as occasional mounds that had been populated by early people not unlike those earlier people in the East.
Ethnologist James Mooney reported that Cherokee elders born in the eighteenth-century discussed the process of creating a mound, noting the work began with a circle of stones. A fire was built in the center and the preserved bodies of great chiefs and priests were then covered over with a mound of soil carried to the site by Cherokee women. As the process was repeated through time, a mound developed and continued on as a ceremonial site.
Volume 14 of the Smithsonian Handbook of the North American Indian focusses on the Southeast and notes “… wide popularity in the nineteenth century of the view that Indians were not descended from the Moundbuilders yielded support for the relentless takeover of Indian lands.” Indigenous residents were judged as “culturally inferior” to former residents and thus were considered as intruders with no valid claims to prevent settlement by new intruders. As the science of archeology grew more informed, the depth of the history of indigenous life in the Americas became more evident.
In what is now Oklahoma, Brackett Mound at the junction of Barren Fork Creek with the Illinois River was surveyed by archaeologists in 1939. Evidence of seven early buildings at the site were studied. The mound itself rose seven feet with a diameter of about 100 feet. In the scientific world, much has is written about archeological work in Oklahoma, and young archeologists graduate from Oklahoma universities every year. However, most Oklahoma citizens are rarely exposed to what seems like a hidden and forgotten past, nor are most people aware that archaeological studies continue. Scientific reports can be tedious reading and there is a need for more information targeted to a general population.
The first mound of several existing at Harlan Site in Cherokee County is deemed older than Spiro Mound. Harlan Site’s largest mound was 130 by 160 feet and a height of 14 feet. The Norman site in Wagoner county followed the Harlan site and was followed by the development of Spiro Mound, currently an interpretive site of the Oklahoma Historical Society. Many mound sites have been lost to man-made lakes in the Cherokee Nation. Taylor Ferry Island in Fort Gibson Lake is actually the top of a mound. When a dike was being built during dam construction, several smaller mounds were used for fill during the project. While some artifacts were salvaged before the lake rose, the site itself was inundated. Other existing mounds in the Cherokee Nation have been reduced in size due to agricultural use and erosion. Currently Cultural Resource Management (CRM) archaeologists work to protect sites threatened by federal programs and area archaeologists are familiar with existing mound sites within the Cherokee Nation.
The Reed site, consisting of multiple mounds was excavated in 1925 by the Oklahoma Historical Society and again by the Works Progress Administration in the 1940s prior to inundation by Grand River Dam. Objects from the site include sheet copper, copper-covered earspools, and ceramic vessels, both local and imported. Such items could be borrowed for appropriate exhibitions and talented Cherokee artisans can replicate appropriate weavings from fragment samples and recreate pottery of earlier times to enrich an exhibit.
Providing an interpretive site adjacent to a protected mound within the Cherokee Nation would provide information of other mounds within the Cherokee Nation revealing a rich back story to the prehistoric settlement of the Americas. Driving from Muskogee to Tahlequah, an early human-constructed mound is visible East of the highway. It is one of dozens of sites in the Cherokee Nation that could make an appropriate interpretive site of Southeastern Complex ancestral life. While Oklahoma’s Spiro Mound is an impressive site to visit, not all families engage in long-distance road trips. Having an interpretive site within the Cherokee Nation would assure that more residents and visitors would be exposed to the depth of human history in the Americas.
The Cherokee absorbed other remnants of tribal people, including Natchez whose ancestors lived in a mound city run by a royal family headed by a Great Sun at the time Europeans arrived in Louisiana. After the Natchez rebelled against French oversight in 1729, retaliation reduced their population and they dispersed to live among larger communities of southeastern Indians. The Cherokee Nation’s premiere flute player Tommy Wildcat and his siblings are Natchez.
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians purchased Kituwah Mound in Qualla Boundary in 1996 to protect it from development threats. As the Cherokee of Oklahoma continue to preserve heritage, it would be fitting to select a mound site within the Cherokee Nation for preservation as an educational site. Connectivity to the past aids in securing the future. We are all related.
Karen Coody Cooper is a Cherokee writer now living in Florida and has contributed 70 published "Points of View" to the Palm Beach Post. Her most recent book is "Cherokee Women in Charge" by McFarland Publishing of North Carolina, and in January she completed a Cherokee Coodey family history. She is missing Tahlequah and plans to return.
