COLUMN: Holiday gift giving better with a budget

As much as we all want to spread those tidings of great joy to all our family and friends, that is not always possible, no matter the size of our bank account.
So is there a way to share in the spirit of the season without going bust? Absolutely. Set a budget, make a list, and, as difficult as it may be, stick to both.
This time of year people tend to spend the most on travel, gifts, and entertainment. If you must travel to spend time with family, you are going no matter how much the cost, but you can be flexible on gifts and entertainment. Even though it has been projected people may spend less this holiday season, it is expected that most will spend an average of $1,000 on presents. Even though we rarely set aside money for holiday expenditures throughout the year, we generally have an idea of what we want to spend on gifts and entertainment, whether we have it or not.
The holidays are full of tradition, and it can be an emotional time of year. Managing holiday gift giving and entertainment in an organized and structured manner will help you financially and emotionally this year. For instance, if you are planning to entertain, figure out how large the guest list will be and decide how much money you want to commit to the event and stick to your budget.
When it comes to gift giving, do not be afraid to get creative. Think about friends and family members who appreciate crafts and make presents instead of purchasing. Coupons for services, like mowing the lawn or babysitting, are also a good idea, especially for kids. Families can also forgo the traditional gift exchange entirely and focus on enjoying the chance to spend quality time together.
If you do decide to purchase gifts, set a personal goal not to use credit. One of the biggest pitfalls for consumers this time of year is charging purchases without properly tracking them. You don't want to get to January or February and realize you've gone overboard.
Whether you use a check register or a separate notebook, writing down every expense will give you a good idea of what is going out. If you do find you have gone outside the bounds of your holiday budget, do not panic. The first step is to formulate a plan for paying for credit purchases and re-establishing a monthly budget.
One easy way to build up a stash of cash before the next holiday season jingles around, is to look at what you actually spend this year and base your plans for next year's merry making on that figure. That can be put in a budget just like any other expense. When the holidays come around again, you'll already have the money set aside for that purpose.
Happy holidays. For more information or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, contact Heather Winn, family and consumer sciences educator at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
