COLUMN: Holiday jam, jelly can be alternatives for Christmas

Holiday jam and jelly would be a great gift for many of those on your Christmas list. But you don't know how to make jam or jelly?
Well, sign up for the jam and jelly workshop that I have scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17 and you will learn how to safely make Holiday Jam and Jalapeño Jelly.
What is the difference between jam, jelly, and other soft spreads? Jelly, jam, preserves, conserves, and marmalade are usually fruit products that are jellied or thickened to some extent. Traditionally, they contained adequate amounts of sugar to serve as a preservative agent.
Jelly is a clear product, firm enough to hold its shape when turned out of the jar, but quivers when moved. Jam is a thick, sweet spread made with crushed or chopped fruits. The pieces of fruit are very small. Jams tend to hold their shape but are less firm than jelly.
Preserves are small whole fruit, such as cherry preserves, or uniform-size pieces, such as peach preserves, cooked in a clear, slightly gelled syrup. The fruit should be tender and plump.
Conserves are jam-like products that may be made with a combination of fruits and often contain nuts, raisins, and/or coconut.
Marmalades are soft fruit jellies containing small pieces of fruit or peel evenly suspended in the transparent jelly. They often contain citrus fruit as in orange marmalade.
While not truly a jelly or jam; butters, honeys, and syrups are other fruit spreads made by cooking fruit and/or juice and sugar to the desired consistency.
Fruit butters are made by cooking fruit pulp with sugar to a thick consistency. Spices may be added. Perhaps apple butter is the most common example.
Honeys and syrups are made by cooking fruit juice or pulp with sugar to the consistency of honey or syrup. They are much thinner than the other spreads.
For more information or to sign up for the jam and jelly workshop I am teaching on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
