Production of fruit for personal consumption should begin with two simple questions, “How much time am I willing to spend on maintaining my fruit trees?” and “How much cosmetic damage am I willing to accept?”
Home fruit production is rarely as simple as planting an apple tree and waiting until you have a bushel of ripe apples to enjoy. Make no mistake, there is simply a lot of work that goes into producing fresh fruit each year.
You should begin with site selection to determine what fruit will work best. A visit to the OSU Extension office and a soil test would also be a great place to start. Take into consideration the light availability, soil type, and soil moisture then compare that with the fruit choices you have available.
Next, you should consider variety selection. If a fruit tree or shrub is available through retail, you can bet there will be more than one variety of peach or apple on the show floor. The proper selection of well adapted varieties that have good resistance to insect and disease problems will go a long way in decreasing the amount of maintenance you will have. You may even consider native fruits options, such as the sand plum, blueberry, elderberry, or paw paw. All of which require less maintenance than conventional foreign species, such as the pear, peach, or apple.
If you are growing conventional fruits, then you should plan on developing a pest management plan. Variety selection will aid you and help to determine how extensive your pest management plan needs to be. The application of pesticides may be reduced or modified to provide adequate control of pest numbers, while preserving beneficial organisms. Home fruit growers wishing to use this modified approach of pest management should understand that closer observation and monitoring will be required and some tolerance for lower quality fruit may be inevitable. For those who desire the perfect fruit, expect to spend a lot of money. Pest control can account for 25% to 60% of the total cost of production.
Pesticide applications need to be made frequently throughout the beginning of the season and scheduled routinely throughout the remainder of the growing season. In general, it is best to spray to prevent an infestation than it is to spray in reaction to an infestation. The types of sprays you will use depends on what pest species are most common in your area. Fungicides are generally capable of controlling a broad selection of fungal pathogens while pesticides are typically designed for certain types of pest.
Timing is critical in spray scheduling. Some pesticides will need to be used pre-bloom for maximum result, whereas some will need to be used post-bloom. The OSU Extension office has information on what sprays to use at what time that is available to you. Of course, to avoid having to plan and spray a number of chemicals, you can always grow native fruits that require minimal amounts of pesticides to produce a quality fruit crop.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
