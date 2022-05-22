COLUMN: Homemade formula, not worth the risk

Infants require a specific balance of nutrients that are easily digested. While exclusive breastfeeding provides optimal nutrition and other health benefits, commercial iron-fortified infant formulas are an option for infants of families who cannot or choose not to breastfeed.
Infant formulas regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration must adhere to specific criteria and will provide proper nutrition for infants when prepared and used as directed. Nutrition Specialists at Oklahoma State University felt it timely to share information about making formula for your infant due to a supply shortage.
You may have seen online blogs and social media accounts sharing recipes for homemade infant formula in response to infant formula shortages. It is strongly recommended that infants not be fed homemade formula as this is not safe for many reasons. Parents and caregivers may not realize the potential harm that could occur from using homemade infant formula -- putting a child's health, or even life, at risk:
Homemade infant formulas often fail to meet standards for nutrients such as protein, carbohydrates, fat, or vitamins and minerals. They may provide less than recommended amounts or more than an infant can tolerate. While infant formulas may be based on cow's milk or soy, there are significant steps taken during manufacturing to make the protein, carbohydrate and fats more digestible. Substituting infant formula with powdered or liquid milk - whether animal or plant-based - can irritate an infant's gastrointestinal tract and may cause bleeding, discomfort and bowel changes. The concentration of nutrients in commercially prepared formulas is an important aspect of infant nutrition that cannot be replicated by families at home.
Our kidneys perform many important functions, such as removing waste products from the blood and regulating and balancing fluids in the body. For newborns and infants, the kidneys are not yet fully developed and special nutritional care is needed to prevent damaging them. Ingredients in homemade infant formulas may increase the burden on the kidneys and result in dehydration and electrolyte imbalances, both of which can be serious for an infant and may disrupt normal growth and development.
Ingredients used in homemade infant formulas and improper food handling can both pose a food safety risk. Raw - unpasteurized - milk, a popular ingredient in homemade infant formulas, is not regulated in all states and has been linked to bacterial infections and can cause severe kidney problems and even death. In addition to unsafe ingredients, poor food handling, improper cleaning of equipment and inadequate storage may increase risk of foodborne illness, which is especially risky for infants who have yet to develop their immune systems.
Can I add more water to formula to make it last longer? Diluting formula or breastmilk is not recommended. Adding more water to formula to make it last longer could lead to a serious condition called water intoxication. This results in electrolyte imbalances and other complications such as poor growth. Following directions on commercial infant formulas regulated by the FDA will ensure a child is getting an appropriate ratio of nutrients at each feeding. The FDA requires all infant formulas to meet standard requirements for ingredients. Store brands - also known as "private label" - are acceptable substitutes for nationally known brands. Infants who are at high-risk, such as very low birthweight infants, may be eligible for pasteurized donor human milk that is carefully screened and treated to ensure it is safe and is prescribed by a health care provider. Buying what is advertised as breast milk from internet sources could result in exposure to unsafe toxins, bacteria and viruses such as HIV, tuberculosis or hepatitis B. These products should not be used.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.