COLUMN: House system at Heritage promotes cross-grade camaraderie

On Thursday, Jan. 27, could you feel the excitement in the air along with a rumble under your feet? It was the great house awakening at Heritage Elementary!
To cultivate a sense of belonging, camaraderie, and promote cross grade-level connections, the process of implementing a “House” system has begun. The house names are Altruismo, Amistad, Isibindi, and Rêveur – each having its colors, crest, greeting, and history.
Staff at Heritage spent the afternoon the day before the house reveals decorating the gym. Balloonatixs provided balloon columns and an arch in house colors. On the day of the reveal, students climbed up the bouncy slide as their names were called and slid down as their house was announced. Students were welcomed with open arms and enthusiastic cheers by their new house family.
The staff at Heritage, excited to see positive shifts over the next several months, will continue to promote characteristics of generosity, friendship, perseverance, and confidence because “We are Tigers, and We are Family.”
The Student Council has been active in our school. Students are leading morning announcements and organizing monthly “Spirit Days” to promote Tiger spirit and unity. This quarter, members will be participating in a community service project by putting together care packages for local families.
Heritage Elementary’s annual Fit Family Fun Night is happening on Feb. 17 from 5:30-7 p.m. This is a joint effort from the school and local businesses and organizations to increase awareness of healthy practices for kids and families. The family event will focus on learning fun ways to increase physical activity and eat healthier. Activities include shake bikes, dance, Cherokee Traditional games and food, PE games, and many more. Door prizes will be offered as well. Come join us!
From Feb. 28 to March 4, students and staff will celebrate Read Across America Week with daily dress-up days. Spring Book Fair will be from March 28 to April 1. Students will be able to shop each day during their specials time and look for a new favorite book. Thanks to the Innovative Approaches to Literacy Grant each student will receive one book to add to their home library.
Heritage Elementary will have 11 students attending Circle the State with Song Festival. They are excited to get the opportunity to sing with other area schools in our region. The concert for the public will be at 4 p.m. on March 3 at the THS Performing Arts Center.
The fourth- and fifth-grade students are excited to watch the Tulsa Opera on Tour at Heritage on March 23. They will be performing “Sid the Serpent Who Wanted to Sing.” The students will get to sing along with opera artists in the audience during the Circus Song. This will be such a great experience for our students.
On March 9, we will have our second fundraiser of the year, Jog-a-thon. Our goal is to raise $20,000, to purchase more swings for both of our playgrounds. This will be an all-day event wherein students will rotate through four stations: running, bounce houses, concession stand, and tattoos. Students will run or jog for 25 minutes, laps will be tallied, and students will get donations based on the number of laps they run. Students will be awarded prizes based on the number of laps they run and how much money they raise.
The first elementary track meet, Arrowhead Relay, is scheduled for March 23. Our fifth-graders will compete in this meet and one in Stilwell on April 7. The Little Arrowhead Relays will begin on May 5 for first- and second-graders, followed by the third- and fourth-graders on May 6.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
