COLUMN: Housekeeping starts with charter

Say you built a new house back in 1940, and you've lived there, raising your family ever since. Now imagine that when it was built, it came with a rule that said you could only consider remodel and repair projects once every four years.
I suspect you might be living with some features you'd really like to have changed because the resources you needed weren't available in one of those windows of time. Once you have a work-around in place and decide you can "live with it", that's exactly what happens. Eighty-three years later your house is nostalgic, functional, well-loved, but struggling to meet the demands of a growing family.
For Tahlequah, our city charter is like that. It's in need of some serious upgrades. With our growth, and looking at future demands, it's time for serious discussions about whether to plan a major remodel or to start looking at plans for a new house. While the Charter Review Committee didn't recommend a major remodel for the voters this time around, they did ask that voters be given the opportunity to change the four-year rule.
Earlier this week, City Council passed a resolution placing eight charter-related questions on the ballot for Feb. 14, 2023. Most are housekeeping, changing pronouns to gender neutral and removing obsolete language remaining after an old "work around." Two are questions that were on the ballot in 2020 and approved by the voters, but because of a publishing technicality the vote didn't count. One, the first on the list, asks voters to allow charter questions to be included at any general or special municipal election. To be clear, any changes to our charter must be approved by voters. That is how it should be. But our technology and our community are both changing rapidly. In 1940, our population was 3,027. We're over 17,000 now and it's easy to see how we could be hitting closer to 30,000 not many years down the road.
The two returning questions would allow for two city councilors from each ward instead of the current one and provide a process for voters to recall an elected official if need be. The recall question is self-explanatory, but why would we want to double the number of councilors? More councilors means more representation for our residents in their city government. There would be two sets of eyes from your ward looking at the questions coming before the council. There would be more diversity of thought within deliberations. It would be much more difficult for a special interest to control the council, whether on a single issue or with a full agenda.
Many of our neighboring communities have eight councilors already. In speaking with councilors from some of those communities, I have been told it helps to have someone else with which to discuss the concerns of that ward. In case of absences during council meetings, not having a quorum rarely happens. It would be rare that both councilors from a single ward would be absent at a meeting, helping to ensure representation on all issues.
As with all elections, your vote is your voice. Doing things "the way we've always done them" may not be our best choice. Our house needs some attention.
Sue Catron is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.