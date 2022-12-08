COLUMN: Housekeeping starts with charter

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River at Chewey affecting Delaware, Adair and Cherokee Counties. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...From this evening to Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 3.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.9 feet Friday morning. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&