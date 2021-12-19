COLUMN: How to consider price floors

There is no doubt that the optimism around our calf and yearling markets is spreading rapidly. This comes as a well-deserved reprieve from those concerns as we enter the winter grind. The sun disappearing early in the evening leaves a little extra time in the house.
Yogi Berra reminded us that "It gets late early out here." Now could be a good time to set aside a couple of minutes to evaluate the markets and think about what you need.
One thing is certain about prices, they are always changing. So, don't let the anticipation of prices going higher, keep you from putting a price floor in place. A price floor sets a minimum purchase price for a product or service. It represents the lowest amount that a good may be sold and still function within the traditional supply and demand model. Determining an appropriate price floor for your calf crop can help you maintain profitability in your operation.
Fall calf prices have not been this high in quite a few years. Adding to the encouraging news is that strong prices are emerging in many sectors of the market. Strong demand, cattle cycle trends, strong exports, etc. are all supporting positive price moves. At the ranch level, how do we ensure that we get to participate in these strong markets?
Cow calf producers will hurry up and wait in many cases, as most producers that sell weaning age calves have probably already marketed their 2021 calf crop and are largely on hold until fall 2022. Still, the markets should be watched with some regularity and the cost of price protection monitored. The USDA's Livestock Risk Protection is a great fit for cow-calf producers. It is flexible to the cattle and will provide a price floor.
This is important because it lets producers of all sizes protect their downside risk and still participate in the market if it continues higher. Currently, LRP on a 500-pound steer with an October 2022 end date, and a coverage price in the upper $1.70 would cost about $12 per head. Shorter-term lengths are more affordable. This year, it has been possible to purchase 90 percent coverage on a 13-week policy for $3-$4 per head. Again, the idea is to establish a floor but be able to participate in a price run.
Price risk management is a bit foreign in the cow calf business. It is just something that has not been overly common relative to the stocker or crop businesses. In 2022, it may become more integral. Input prices across the board are moving higher with no sign of slowing down. The investment in the 2022 calf crop will almost certainly be higher than any recent year. Putting a price floor in place can provide a level of security in the operation. For more help, contact the Cherokee County OSU Extension office at 918-456-6163.
Garrett Ford is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.