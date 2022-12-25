COLUMN: How to downsize holiday debt

If you were extremely generous with the holiday shopping and racked up debt this year, you're not alone. Most Americans are not strangers to carrying credit card debt - about 60% have a credit card and cardholders carry an average balance of $6,194, according to Experian.
While it can be helpful in some situations to have a credit card, it can also make it easy to overspend, which can lead to debt. This is especially common during the holidays when you're buying gifts, entertaining guests, and spending more than you usually do.
This problem is when you don't pay off your balance in full and incur high interest charges. Retailers might offer a lot of discounts during the weeks leading up to Christmas, but you're not getting much of a deal if you end up paying a high interest rate on your credit card balance monthly - even when Christmas is long over.
However, there are ways for you to tackle holiday debt, but you'll need to consider interest rates, fees, and how much you can afford to pay before settling on the best repayment method. Regardless of why you go into holiday debt, one fact remains the same, the faster you pay off your credit card balance or balances, the less money you'll waste on interest fees, and the sooner you can enjoy a more flexible budget.
Begin assessing the damage by organizing your bank and credit card accounts to determine how much debt you have accumulated over the holidays. It's easy to ignore your credit card debt and pretend it doesn't exist, but avoiding your financial issues will only make your situation more difficult to overcome and more expensive. The sooner you deal with your debt, the quicker you will reach other financial goals. The key to effective financial goal setting is being realistic about what you can accomplish, especially when it comes to paying off debt.
Set a SMART goal to pay down your debt. The acronym helps to make sure you take steps to make your goal reachable with less frustration. The acronym SMART involves the following steps: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Timely. To set a reasonable goal, you must do some simple math. For example, if you want to pay down a $3,000 credit card balance within six months, calculate how much you need to put toward it every month. If such payments aren't reasonable, adjust your goal and timeline.
Three methods to paying down debt are called the Avalanche, Snowball and Powerpay methods. If you choose the avalanche method you will pay the highest amount possible on the credit card with the highest interest rate, while making at least required minimum payments on lower rate accounts until all debts are repaid.
The other option is called the snowball method in which you pay down debt by paying the highest amount possible on debts with the smallest balances. Utah State University Extension offers a free program called "Powerpay" that is available to help consumers develop a debt elimination plan. This program works by adding the number of monthly payments from paid off debts to monthly payments for existing debts. As each creditor is repaid, remaining creditors receive larger payments with freed up cash, which results in time and interest savings.
Be sure to develop a savings plan for 2023 holiday expenses to eliminate holiday credit problems next year.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.