If you are interested in growing a giant pumpkin this year, come by the OSU Extension office to pick up a few FREE seeds! These seeds have come from a reliable source that guarantees the genetics are sure to produce a monster pumpkin, having the genetic potential to grow as big as 2,000 pounds.
Of course, how big the pumpkin gets depends on the weather, soil fertility, gardening knowledge, and a little luck. The seeds have been provided to us for use in the Oklahoma 4-H Giant Pumpkin Project, made possible by a collaboration between Oklahoma 4-H and the Oklahoma Giant Pumpkin Growers.
Mid-June to early July is the best time to plant pumpkin seeds if you want to have them ready in time for the 2021 Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off on Sept. 18, in Claremore or for Halloween. If you are interested in competitive growing, we will provide you a brochure that lists several additional sources of information for you. Below are a few points to keep in mind before attempting to grow a giant pumpkin.
• Growing space. Make sure that you have enough space and prepare the place that you want to grow your giant. One plant can require 200-900 square feet. To get the biggest pumpkin, you should consider 600-900 square feet. Soil test to ensure proper soil pH and nutrient availability. Provide soil amendments if needed. Well drained soils work best, if you only have access to heavy clayey soils, you may be let down by your pumpkin's size.
• Seed germination. You can start your plant indoors to transplant or direct seed. For transplant, use plain potting soil without any added fertilizer. "Greenhouse mix" would work great if you have any. Dampen your media. Put the media in a pot/container with drainage holes and place the pot in a warm place. If possible, the soil should be as close to 88 degrees as possible. For direct seed, place the seeds directly into their growing location. Seed to a depth of approximately a half to three-quarters inch. Water them in well.
Pumpkins are susceptible to cucumber beetles, aphids, squash bugs and SVBs (Squash Vine Borer). These pests not only eat the foliage and vines, but can carry diseases that will kill the plant. Measures need to be taken to protect the plant. Any insecticide labeled for these pests will be effective. Garlic is a very good repellant as well. Powdery Mildew is another big problem in growing pumpkins. Use Daconil and follow the instructions on the label to help.
After the plant is about 45-60 days old, it will start having flowers. Once fruit begin forming, they will need some protection from the harsh August sun. Many people cover the pumpkin with a white towel when small and a bed sheet once it outgrows the towel. Another option is erecting a tarp structure over the pumpkin. To get the biggest pumpkin possible, it is best to grow a single pumpkin on the main vine, so the plant gives all its energy to one fruit. It is possible to grow three to five on a plant and still get in the 200- to 500-pound range.
Contact the Cherokee County OSU Extension office at (918) 456-6163 if you are interested or if have any questions.
Garrett Ford is agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension office.
